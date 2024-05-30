Imran Khan does a Trump, now says Pakistan's February elections were rigged





NEW DELHI: Taking a cue from former US President Donald Trump, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday alleged that the February national elections were rigged, calling it the “biggest theft on public office”. In Rawalpindi's Adyala Prison, where he is being held in solitary confinement, Khan claimed that he and his party had been subjected to “gross human rights” violations and were being “victimized.” Although Khan's party won the most seats in the February elections, they fell short of a majority, allowing his opponent Shehbaz Sharif to form a government with the support of allied parties. The top court granted Khan permission to appear and argue petitions he had filed against amendments to the country's anti-corruption laws. The Pakistan Muslim League (N) secured 75 seats, the Pakistan People's Party came third with 54 seats and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) agreed to support them with 17 seats. Imran Khan's defense was similar to that of former US President Donald Trump. who has also repeatedly claimed that the 2020 US elections were “rigged” and “stolen” by Democrats.

Pakistani court acquits Imran Khan in two cases linked to May 9 riots

Earlier today, a Pakistani court acquitted Imran Khan in two cases linked to violence on May 9. The court cited lack of sufficient evidence against the 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The verdict was delivered by Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir of the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad, who approved the petition challenging the two complaints filed at the Shehzad Town police station. The court said in its verdict: “Due to insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution, the PTI founder was acquitted. “Last year, following Khan's arrest in an alleged corruption case, his supporters engaged in acts of vandalism targeting public property, including sensitive military installations. This is not the first time Khan has been acquitted in cases related to the May 9 violence; on May 15, he was also exonerated in two other related cases.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz calls some judges 'black sheep'; accuses them of having relieved Imran Khan

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday accused some sitting judges, whom he termed “black sheep”, of allegedly helping Imran Khan in various cases. “Some black sheep of the justice system are there to save Imran. Niazi of 190 billion pounds and other cases. Every day it is planned how to release him on bail in some cases,” he said. Shehbaz made the allegations during a general council meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). where his elder brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was re-elected party president.

(With contribution from agencies)

