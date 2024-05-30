Early in the morning, President Jokowi expressed his enthusiasm for the work despite the workers' problems.





President Joko Widodo or Jokowi expressed his enthusiasm for the job as he was about to depart for the South Sumatra town of Lubuklinggau from Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport on Thursday morning (30/ 5/2024). This was expressed by Jokowi amid the issue of the public housing savings contribution (Tapera) policy, which workers largely opposed. “Enthusiasm for work and hello,” Jokowi said in a video uploaded via his personal Instagram account. The government recently issued a regulation regarding Tapera that requires workers to pay a contribution of 3 percent of their salary for housing savings. PP Tapera has received attention from a number of groups. The Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) rejects this policy. Apindo General President Shinta Kamdani believes that Tapera's contributions are heavy for both economic players and workers. Since the emergence of law no. 4 of 2016 regarding public housing savings, Apindo strongly rejected the implementation of this law, said Shinta Kamdani in an official statement in Jakarta, Tuesday (27/5/2024), quoted by ANTARA. According to Shinta, this rejection does not necessarily mean that his party does not support the welfare of workers. However, he believes that the PP just adopted on May 20, 2024 duplicates the previous program, namely additional service benefits (MLT) for workers' housing for participants in the BP Jamsostek Old Age Security program (JHT). “The additional burden for workers is 2.5 percent and for employers 0.5 percent of wages, which is not necessary because they can use the financing sources of the BPJS employment funds “, did he declare. The basis for Tapera and the creation of the Tapera Management Agency (BP) itself is Law Number 4 of 2016 regarding public housing savings. Then, President Joko Widodo signed Government Regulation (PP) Number 21 of 2024 concerning Amendments to PP Number 25 of 2020 regarding the Implementation of Tapera this month. One of the regulations signed on May 20, 2024 states that any worker who is at least 20 years old or married and has an income at least equal to the minimum wage must become a Tapera participant. The types of workers who are to become participants in Tapera are not only civil servants from ASN and TNI-Polri, as well as state-owned enterprises, but also private sector employees and other workers who receive salaries or salaries. Participant savings take the form of 3 percent of self-employed participants' salary, which is divided into 0.5 percent by the employer and the worker pays 2.5 percent. These funds can be used to purchase a new home, build a home, and repair a home. Home purchase financing applies to the purchase of a first home, is provided only once, and has a certain value for each purchase. The savings capital and fertilizer proceeds can then be withdrawn when the worker retires, reaches age 58 for self-employed people, the participant dies and when the participant no longer meets the participant criteria for five consecutive years.

