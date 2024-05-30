Xi Jinping promised more aid to Gaza





Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and reiterated calls for an independent Palestinian state at a summit with Arab leaders in Beijing. He reiterated China's support for the two-state solution and pledged humanitarian aid of 500 million yuan (63 million euros) to Gaza. He also pledged to donate three million dollars to the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA), which provides aid to refugees in the war between Israel and Hamas. The China-Arab Cooperation Forum summit, attended by heads of state from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Tunisia, is expected to focus on expanding China's trade ties and addressing issues security issues linked to the war between Israel and Hamas. Beijing and Arab states support the Palestinians in this conflict, where Israel faces growing international condemnation after an attack on the southern Gaza town of Rafah over the weekend that killed at least 45 people . However, China has growing economic ties with Israel. In addition to talking about war, Xi also called on Arab states to deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, clean energy, space exploration and health care. In addition, China wants to present itself as an alternative to the West and a more credible partner in the region, which does not interfere in the internal affairs of nations and does not exert pressure. Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah el-Sisi, who met with Xi on Wednesday, is present at the forum. The two leaders signed a series of cooperation agreements in areas such as infrastructure, technology and food imports, which are expected to improve ties between their countries. The China-Arab Cooperation Forum was established in 2004 as a mechanism for formal dialogue between China and Arab countries. In addition to strengthening China's trade relations in the Middle East, it is increasingly seeking to play a diplomatic role in the region. In 2023, Beijing helped broker a deal that restored ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran after seven years of rupture and mutual tensions.

