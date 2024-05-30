British Conservatives heading for July 4 date with destiny

On the first day of campaigning for the 2024 UK general election, it rained. It proved an apt metaphor for how the Conservative Party race has gone so far.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had decided to ask King Charles to dissolve Parliament and hold a general election on July 4 at the last minute, making it impossible to set up any sort of kiosk outside his office at number 10 Downing Street. The result was that Sunak was forced to deliver his remarks in pouring rain, with his suit quickly soaked and even his remarks literally washed away. His words were also drowned out by the sound of activists playing Tony Blair's 1997 campaign anthem, Things Can Only Get Better. Wet, unable to get his words out, the Prime Minister visibly concluded that the day was not going to get better for him. Abandoning his speech halfway through, he sneaked away back in his office.

What followed would prove that things could get worse.

On the second day of campaigning for Britain's 2024 general election, Sunak, who doesn't drink and supports a national smoking ban, visited a sports pub, where he asked customers if they were looking forward to the next European Championship. The Prime Minister was once again embarrassedWales having been eliminated from the competition.

On the third day, Sunak flew to Belfast to visit the shipyard from where the Titanic was launched, where, in response to a question asking whether he considered himself the captain of a sinking ship, he insisted that everything was going according to plan. To add to growing suspicions, voiced by none other than the former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, that the Labor campaign had a factory within Tory HQ, he posed for photos under an exit sign on the returning plane.

On the fourth day, three of Sunak's senior cabinet ministers resigned, while a fourth, Northern Ireland Secretary Steve Baker, refused to return from a family vacation, announcing instead that he would campaign from Greece. Baker clearly believed his seat, which he won by a margin of less than eight per cent over his Labor opponent in 2019, was gone, along with the party's prospects of victory. He wasn't going to miss his children's school holidays for a lost cause. What was striking was his willingness to say it publicly.

As for Michael Gove, the British secretary of state for upgrading, housing and communities, he had would have » Sunak said at the critical cabinet meeting that resulted in the general election being called: he who dares wins. You dared and you will win. Less than seventy-two hours later, Gove announced he would not stand again, abandoning his leader in an election he had requested.

Gove is not exactly known for his loyalty. A close associate of David Cameron, he persuaded Boris Johnson to betray Cameron and help lead the Brexit campaign, only to betray Johnson in turn when the latter ran for the party leadership in July 2016. Gove did not therefore only ended his career as he had practiced. he.

At this point, Rishi Sunak, apparently deciding that he had sufficiently proven that the Labor anthem was wrong, announced that he would take leave entirely on the fifth day of the election to rest and discuss the future with his aides and his family. Conservative MPs who had not yet given up their bid for re-election, whose numbers had now fallen well below 200 compared to the 365 that Boris Johnson had led to London in 2019, must have wondered why he did not had not scheduled its strategy meeting on the first day. Or day zero, for that matter.

On the evening of the fifth day, Sunak re-emerged to announce that he would seek compulsory national service at the age of 18 for all British citizens. How this would be enforced was unclear, with conservatives insisting that that no one would be prosecuted for lack of service.

Clearly fearful that this had not sufficiently alienated young voters, the Conservatives pledged on day six to transform the so-called triple lock, under which state pensions must rise in line with inflation, of the median wage or the cost of employment. -life is the highest, would become a quadruple lock with a pledge never allow state pensions to exceed the UK equivalent of standard deduction. No pensioner would ever be required to pay tax, an estimated £6 billion expense which was to be financed by eliminating the waste and tax avoidance which had evidently persisted under 14 years of Conservative rule.

If Tony Blair's slogan in 1997 was 'Things can only get better', it is now clear that the theme of this year's contest is 'Things can always get worse'. The gaffe-prone Conservative campaign, with its proposals and gimmicks that reek of desperation, contributes to this impression and has dominated media coverage in the first week.

It takes two to tango, and the Conservative Party's difficulties are partly the result of the inability to manage a vastly underrated campaign run by the opposition Labor Party over the past three years.

Many British commentators will be baffled by the suggestion that there is anything to be learned from the current leadership of the Labor Party. The consensus is that Labor's campaign is almost invisible, largely devoid of policy and, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the 61-year-old former head of the Crown Prosecution Service, completely lacking in charisma.

Starmer did, it is true, aggressively purge supporters of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn and took steps to adopt the Cass report questioning childhood gender transition, but these steps were taken to exclude the party from Labor those who were strongly attached to politics. These were not political measures per se. In fact, previously controversial policies in these areas have been replaced by incomprehensible mush.

It is hardly surprising that this approach has led much of the right-wing press to denounce Labor as cowards, and the delusions of Tory strategists who, one way or another, faced with the choice between a Presidential Sunak and a Starmer who refused to say what he believed or wanted If this were the case, voters would revert to the Conservatives. The left, too, spent years claiming that Starmer's spinelessness would demoralize the party's base and, early on, when he was battling Boris Johnson, popularized a meme that any other leader would be 10 points ahead. This meme was subverted by Starmer supporters as the polls changed so that any other leader would now be 30 points ahead.

Starmer’s understatement was a failure to recognize the political genius at work. One of the oldest strategies, whether in war or politics, is to never interrupt your enemy when he makes a mistake. The Conservative Party has made nothing but mistakes since 2020, all due to its failure to recognize that in the post-2016 world, the new divide is not between center-right and center-left, but between the establishment and the counter-establishment.

Leaders on the left and right who recognized this, like Bukele in El Salvador, Andres Lopez Obrador in Mexico, and Narendra Modi in India, were rewarded, as were Donald Trump and Boris Johnson when they rejected center-center shibboleths. right.

The Conservative Party's fatal flaw has been its willingness to use anti-establishment appeals on Brexit in order to gain power and try to implement centre-right policies of the establishment based on immigration openness, internationalism and respect for finance and the public sector. trade unions. The genius of Starmers' team (which deserves recognition given how many others failed to figure it out) was to realize that there was only enough room for one party of the establishment. The Conservatives' decision to become a party again simply meant that Labor had to present itself as more competent in its commitment to the same things.

There was a fatal flaw in the conservative approach. Appeals to anti-establishment populist causes would ensure that the Conservative Party would always generate unease among elites, who knew that party members could at any time try to impose a Liz Truss on them. In turn, repeated appeals to protest causes in elections, followed by traditional elitist politics in power, would convince voters that the party was a cynical operation that only used them.

If Labor did nothing, the Conservatives would implode, abandoned by both elites and voters, populists and establishment supporters. The only thing that could threaten this would be Labor itself adopting anti-establishment left-wing policies, or any policies for that matter.

From this point of view, the Labor campaign was brilliant. By agreeing with the Conservatives on big issues, while releasing videos mocking the Conservative campaign and government corruption, Labor was able to encourage the defection of the business community and much of the establishment. At the same time, a Conservative Party that cannot win on competence has had to resort to increasingly desperate policies, such as compulsory national service and an ill-conceived program to fly migrants to Rwanda, to differentiate itself , which only made the party seem less serious.

Rishi Sunak was the perfect foil. A wealthy, privately trained banker who bowed to the European Union on Northern Ireland, local zoning interests on housing and failed on a host of issues, he is seen as ready to say n no matter what. This impression is reinforced by his desperate promises of national service and endless pension increases. No wonder half of Labor's videos end with the implication that he plans to move to California after the election.

The problem with the British Conservatives is not that they are led by an incompetent leader, which is a fate they share with half the world's political parties. It is rather that they face an opposition which has been able to exploit the incompetence of its leaders. That's why it looks like the situation will only get worse over the next six weeks.

Walter Samuel is the pseudonym of a prolific international affairs writer and scholar. He has worked in Washington as well as London and Asia and holds a doctorate in international history.