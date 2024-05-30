Trump trial jury returns for second day of deliberations in 'hush money' case





The jury in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York will resume deliberations Thursday toward reaching a verdict after reviewing portions of the testimony and the judge's instructions on various legal issues related to the case.

The 12 Manhattan residents on the jury asked Wednesday to rehear testimony from two witnesses in the case, David Pecker and Michael Cohen, about key interactions the two men said they had with Trump in 2015 and 2016.

Jurors also asked the judge to repeat some of the guidance that guided their deliberations. The testimony and instructions are being read in court.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from the reimbursement of a “hush money” payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Prosecutors say Trump attempted to cover up the payment by concealing the purpose of the refunds.

The testimony jurors were asked to consider focused on several interactions involving Cohen, Trump and Pecker, who was the CEO of American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer. Prosecutors say the three men engaged in a “catch and kill” scheme to bury negative stories about Trump.

The jury asked to hear portions of the testimony regarding Pecker's testimony regarding a phone call he had with Trump; his decision to refuse to transfer to Cohen the lifetime rights of a former Playboy model who said she had sex with Trump; and a meeting at Trump Tower in 2015. They also requested Cohen's testimony about the Trump Tower meeting.

The jury listens to parts of the judge's instructions

Several jurors took notes as the judge read a section of his instructions on how to draw conclusions from proven facts. He used the example of a person waking up and seeing that everything outside was wet, and concluding that it had been raining all night.

“The fact that it rained while you were sleeping is an inference that could be drawn from the proven facts of the presence of water in the street and on the sidewalk, and of people wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas,” the statement said. relevant part of the instructions. . “An inference should be drawn only from one or more proven facts, and only if the inference follows naturally, reasonably and logically from the proven fact(s), and not if it is speculative. Therefore, in deciding whether it When drawing an inference, you must examine and consider all facts in the light of reason, common sense and experience.

Another section of the instructions dealt with how jurors can evaluate the testimony of an accomplice, which Cohen is in this case. More than half of the jurors took notes while Merchan reiterated that the jury cannot convict based on the testimony of an accomplice alone — it must be supported by corroborating evidence.

The judge also explained how a person can be responsible for a crime without being the one who actually physically committed it. The relevant line of the instructions read:

For the defendant to be held criminally liable for the conduct of another that constitutes an offense, you must find beyond a reasonable doubt: First, that he solicited, requested, directed, harassed, or intentionally assisted that person to engage in this conduct. .

Trump investigates more Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter who covers criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-trial-jury-verdict-deliberations-day-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos