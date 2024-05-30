Imran Khan on this silhouette photo with girlfriend Lekha Washington: 'I was weird'





The image was shared on X. (Courtesy: BollywoodOnly1)

New Delhi:

Actor Imran Khan is all set to enter Bollywood after a gap of 9 years. In an exclusive chat with India Today, Imran Khan opened up about his relationship with artist and actor Lekha Washington and reacted to the news that they were Insta official. the actor said: “I read the headlines and I was weirded out because there were also photos of us from Ira's wedding that had come out that I thought were pretty official or straight and better , like you could see our faces Then last week she posted like the silhouette photo and everyone is like it's official, but what about the one without it, where we. can see your faces, didn't that count? Was I surprised that the headlines came from this and not that?

Imran Khan also spoke about being a caring father to his daughter Imara and said, “I felt that being a father was one of the most important things I was going to do in my life. And so, I wanted that experience for her and for me, to be there, to do things as a parent.”

Reflecting on his relationship with Lekha, Imran told Vogue: “Lekha and I became close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I split from Avantika and almost a year after she split from her partner, and not her husband as has been widely reported.” He added: “There is this story that Lekha is a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic. , but it also takes away my free will as an individual.”

Imran and Lekha attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding festivities in Udaipur and the reception in Mumbai. They also featured together in Aamir's family members album. In a series of pictures shared by actor-director Danish Husain, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan can be seen dressed in their best fashionable outfits for the party. Lekha can be seen wearing a red dress while Imran dressed up. Sharing the pictures, Danish Husain wrote, “Lots of love to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare for this union. Love to all of us.”

He is known for films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Stories, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, to name a few. Lekha has worked in Telugu and Tamil films.

