Stolen SNAP benefits exceed $4.5 million in past six months in Illinois





Stolen food benefits are a growing problem across Illinois, with scammers targeting some of the state's poorest and most vulnerable residents. During a recent six-month period, more than $4.5 million was stolen from the Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, according to records reviewed by WGN Investigates. In Illinois, the federally funded program is administered by the state Department of Human Services. Its goal is to help low-income individuals and families purchase food. The money is loaded onto an electronic card that can be used at most grocery stores. But increasingly, thieves are placing fraud devices on in-store payment systems or at ATMs, allowing them to steal money from the card. I noticed on the screen for a brief moment that it said insufficient funds, said a SNAP recipient named Missy. And I tell myself that something is wrong. Missy would later learn that someone had taken the $1,100 she had saved on her SNAP card. Each month, Missy received $286 through the program. But she had saved over time. WGN Investigates: Investigating Public Corruption, Crime and Fraud

I just wanted to cry, Missy said. I feel terrible at the thought of other people being victims too. Missy is estimated to be one of thousands of SNAP recipients whose benefits were stolen. The state is aware of the growing problem and is working to arrest the criminals and replace or modify the affected cards. But challenges remain. The people they rob don't have the same protections as a bank customer, said Sara Bechtold Medema of the Greater Chicago Food Depository. You can make a complaint and get advice and more information at https://link.illinois.gov States temporarily reissue stolen benefits. But on September 30, that might not continue. Federal legislation to allocate more money to cover stolen benefits has not been signed into law. In Missy's case, the state reimbursed more than $550. But she is still missing from the rest. The Department of Social Services announces the launch of a campaign to let people know that they can freeze and unfreeze their card every time they use it. They can also prohibit out-of-state transactions through the app. https://link.illinois.gov



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wgntv.com/news/wgn-investigates/stolen-snap-benefits-top-4-5m-during-recent-six-month-span-in-illinois/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos