Crazy about economics? Blame it on Donald Trump.





Despite all evidence to the contrary, most voters in conflict states believe former President Donald Trump would do more for the economy than President Biden in a second term.

New poll shows Trump leading in every key state except Wisconsin (where Trump and Biden are tied), with 56% of voters saying the former president would do a good job on the economy , compared to only 40% for Biden.

These voters are seriously mistaken. Trump's first term and current policy proposals are dire warnings that a second round of Trumponomics would be devastating for ordinary Americans.

Trump promises to give big tax cuts to everyone and protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. But the truth is that his proposed tax cuts will benefit the wealthy at the expense of low- and middle-income Americans, and he will cut welfare benefits to cover any loss of tax revenue.

We've seen this movie before. In 2016, Trump promised that his tax cuts would benefit working- and middle-class Americans. The cuts he imposed, however, favored the wealthy, widened income inequality, and encouraged massive tax fraud (which Trump may consider normal practice, given his own bogus tax deductions).

By the time they expire next year, the Trump tax cuts are expected to have increased the after-tax income of the top 1 percent of earners by 3 percent, to an average of $2.1 million. But they barely affect the poorest 60 percent of earners, increasing their income in 2025 by just 1 percent, to $41,800.

By 2025, average tax savings will be just $70 for the poorest 20 percent of earners, $61,090 for the richest 1 percent, and $252,300 for the top 0.1 percent. hundred richest. If extended until 2027, the tax cuts would actually make the situation worse for low- and middle-income earners.

Trump promised that his tax cuts would pay for themselves by generating robust economic growth. But that never happened, and so they ended up adding between $1 trillion and $2 trillion to the federal debt.

Republican leaders have blamed Democrats for borrowing too much, and they're using the talking point to push for cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Trump himself appeared open to rolling back rights before walking back his comments and promising to protect them. But unlike party elites, most rank-and-file Republican voters actually want to expand them.

Increasing social spending is not our real budgetary problem. In fact, the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office has significantly lowered its forecast for health care cost growth. Our deficits are mainly due to the Trump tax cuts. Extending them would add another $4.6 trillion to the federal debt, the CBO found.

Rather than confront this reality, the Republican Study Committee, which represents a majority of Republicans in Congress, continues to propose deep cuts to Social Security. So when Trump promises to “never…harm” social rights, or that extending his tax cuts will benefit the majority of Americans and be profitable for themselves, voters would be ill-advised to believe him.

Ditto for Trump's claims about tariffs. He threatens to impose further cuts of at least 10% on the $3 trillion in goods we import each year. He insists that exporting countries would pay for this, but it is actually American consumers and businesses who would pay.

A universal 10 percent tariff would cost American households an average of $1,500 a year, with businesses raising prices to absorb them. They would trigger additional inflation, further raising the cost of basic necessities like food, housing and health care, hitting working families hardest. And they would endanger American jobs by hindering the ability of American businesses to compete.

Trump's 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, for example, led to higher costs for American manufacturers when Chinese suppliers reduced exports to the United States to avoid the duties customs. And when China shifted to importing soybeans from the European Union, Argentina, Brazil and Russia, U.S. soybean exports fell by more than $10 billion. China has also responded to Trump's trade war by lowering tariffs on other trading partners to divert their imports from the United States.

Donald Trump abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a proposed trade deal between 12 Pacific Rim economies, including the United States and, crucially, excluding China. TPP would have eliminated 18,000 tariffs on U.S.-made exports, including all types of U.S.-made products and most agricultural products. It also would have imposed stricter labor and environmental standards on Asian state-owned companies, leveling the playing field with U.S. companies, especially small businesses, which account for 98 percent of U.S. exporters and employ millions of American workers.

Abandoning the deal made goods imported from Asia more expensive for Americans, hampered our exports to Southeast Asia, and hit Americans' wallets, reducing average U.S. income of 131 billion dollars until 2030.

By scuttling the TPP, Trump ceded the field to China, which stepped in and replaced the United States with a China-led trade deal between 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, boosting trade between them and their countries. providing better access to China's vast markets. That left Washington with fewer incentives to convince other countries to adopt U.S. trade rules.

Such perverse tax and trade policies are likely to lead to a recession that, in Trump's hands, could spiral into a depression. Tax cuts and expanded tariffs worsened the Great Depression. But by the 1920s, the United States was a major creditor country, with the flexibility to borrow and provide liquidity and stimulus. Today, Republican tax cuts have increased the U.S. debt to 116% of GDP, hampering our ability to emerge from a crisis.

Unlike Presidents Bush and Obama, who brought in highly skilled leaders to manage the recovery from the 2008 recession, Trump will avoid anyone who is not a sycophant or who has the courage to disagree with him. Instead, he will hire enablers who can preside over another crisis and find ways to profit while the rest of the country suffers. It will hit hardest on low- and middle-income earners who have not shared in the wealth that Trump's tax cuts have generated for the elites.

Neil Baron is an attorney who has represented numerous institutions involved in international markets and advised federal agencies on economic matters.

