Jury in Trump's secret trial deliberates verdict. Here's what they could decide.





Now that closing arguments are complete and the jury is briefed on the law, deliberations have begun in the landmark criminal case People v. Donald Trump. The natural question on everyone's mind is whether one will be found guilty or acquitted. But even if a simple verdict is possible, it is not guaranteed.

Here's a brief overview of the options, with the caveat: We don't know what will happen or how long it will take.

Direct guilty verdict

Trump is charged with 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records. Each count corresponds to a particular file of invoices, supporting documents, checks and the jury decides each count separately. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, will be convicted on all counts if the jury unanimously agrees that the prosecution has proven each case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mixed verdict

Another option is for the jury to convict on some counts but not others. Trump will be acquitted on each of the 34 counts if all 12 jurors agree that the prosecution failed to prove that count beyond a reasonable doubt. Or, if the jury cannot decide them, it will be a jury without a majority on these points.

Hung jury

The jury could also hang on to all counts if it can't decide on any of them. A hung jury would not end the case. Legally, this puts the parties back where they started before trial, meaning we could hypothetically be able to relive this entire case if Manhattan prosecutors want to retry the case.

Direct acknowledgment

Although it appears to be the least likely option, it is possible that the jury will fully acquit Trump on all counts. That would end the matter. Although defendants can appeal convictions, prosecutors cannot appeal acquittals. That would not end Trump's legal peril, however, as he has three other pending, unrelated state and federal indictments to which he has also pleaded not guilty.

