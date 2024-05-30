Politics
President Jokowi reviews prices of basic food items at Bukit Sulap Market, Lubuklinggau
Published on Thursday May 30, 2024 at 7:35 p.m. IWST
During his series of working visits to South Sumatra Province, President Joko Widodo visited Bukit Sulap Market in Lubuklinggau City, Thursday, May 30, 2024. The purpose of this visit was to monitor prices basic products and ensure their stability on the local market. .
President Jokowi revealed that the results of his inspection showed that the prices of basic commodities in the Bukit Sulap market were similar to other markets he had visited previously. “The prices of shallots, peppers, everything is almost the same,” the President said in his press release.
Previously, President Jokowi visited Lawang Agung Market in North Musi Rawas Regency. Based on the review, the prices of the commodities in both the markets were observed to be almost the same.
Average rice, for example, in Bukit Sulap market is priced at IDR 14,000, while in Lawang Agung market it costs IDR 13,000. For premium rice, prices in both markets are between IDR 15,000 and IDR 17,000.
Similar prices can also be seen for large curly red peppers, where in both markets they are sold in a price range of IDR 45,000 per kg and IDR 55,000 per kg. The price of chicken eggs is also the same, at around IDR 28,000 per kg.
This visit underlined the importance of monitoring and maintaining the stability of prices of basic foodstuffs in local markets, especially ahead of Eid al-Adha.
President Jokowi was also accompanied during the visit by National Food Agency Head Arief Prasetyo Adi and Acting Deputy Minister of Health Dante Saksono Harbuwono. South Sumatra Governor Agus Fatoni and Acting Governor. Mayor of Lubuklinggau Trisko Defriyansa.
(BPMI Setpres)
