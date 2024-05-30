PM Modis Post-Poll Meditation: From Kedarnath Cave in 2019 to Kanniyakumari Rock Memorial in 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates in a sacred cave near Kedarnath temple, during his two-day pilgrimage to Himalayan shrines, in Rudraprayag district on May 18, 2019. File | Photo credit: PTI

After kicking off his election campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections at Kanniyakumari on March 16 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a 45-hour meditation exercise at the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in middle of the sea, in the city of Tamil Nadu. on May 30. However, this is not the first time that the Prime Minister has undertaken a meditation retreat.

Mr. Modi undertook a similar exercise in a cave in Kedarnath, after the 2019 election campaign. Dressed in traditional gray Pahari In formal attire, Mr Modi offered prayers for around 30 minutes and undertook a circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine located at a height of 11,755 feet near the Mandakini river. The Prime Minister then went to a cave near the shrine. Draped in a saffron shawl, Mr Modi was seen meditating in the holy cave.

Learn more about the meditation cave here

Mr. Modi spent about 17 hours in a sacred cave near the shrine, which is now designated as a meditation camp, known as Rudra Cave, and is managed by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), a government undertaking of State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates in a cave near the Kadarnath shrine during his visits to the Kedarnath temple on May 18, 2019. | Photo credit: ANI

Media covered the visit, highlighting Mr. Modi's emphasis on spiritualism, cultural heritage and his personal faith. Right after the elections, opposition leaders and their critics had questioned the political ploy to garner votes by appealing to religious sentiments.

Modis Vivekananda Meditation on the rock

Mr. Modi will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda, a spiritual icon admired by Mr. Modi, meditated.

The Prime Minister is also likely to offer prayers at the famous Sri Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanniyakumari. Before his departure on June 1, Mr. Modi is likely to visit the Thiruvalluvar Statue, an imposing 133-foot sculpture erected for the Tamil bard. The complex is located next to the rock memorial.

BJP leaders said the rock, where the Prime Minister would meditate, had a major impact on Vivekananda's life and had similar significance in the lives of monks like Sarnath for Gautam Buddha, they said. It was here that Vivekananda arrived after wandering across the country, meditating for three days and having a vision of a developed India, they said.

Modi after 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign

A decade ago, Mr Modi, who is aiming for a third consecutive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, chose Varanasi as his launch pad in 2014 as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate. At the end of the campaign, he traveled to Pratapgarh in Maharashtra, where Maratha forces led by Shivaji won a historic battle against the Mughal Empire in the 17th century.

Does meditation violate MCC?

While legal experts say PM Modis' meditation camp does not violate the silence period, which comes into force 48 hours before voting for the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, opposition parties are taking action against it. object, claiming that this would constitute a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1. Polling in the last phase will involve 57 seats in 8 states and UTs.

The Prime Minister had participated in a similar meditation exercise at a cave in Kedarnath after the 2019 election campaign and it did not constitute a violation of the MCC, a legal expert said. YEARS.

Another legal expert said: “As long as we don't talk about the locality where the elections are being held, there is no ban. If there are no words spoken, as stated, there appears to be no violation. Similar permission was granted by the Commission to the Prime Minister during the 2019 Lok Sabha when elections were scheduled in Varanasi in the last phase, he said.

(With contributions from the agency)