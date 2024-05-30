Regular press conference by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on May 30, 2024_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America

CCTV: The signing ceremony of the Kunming Biodiversity Fund was held in Beijing. Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, attended the event. UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Inger Andersen, who also attended the ceremony, said the launch of the fund is a huge contribution from China to countries in developing countries, as it shows its support to developing countries in the conservation and restoration of biodiversity. What's your comment ?

Mao Ning: The Chinese government attaches great importance to the conservation of biodiversity and is committed to working with all countries to build a community of all life on Earth. China took the initiative to invest 1.5 billion RMB for the establishment of the Fund, as announced by President Xi Jinping at COP15. On the morning of May 28, China, the United Nations Environment Program and the Office of the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund jointly signed the cooperation agreements for the official launch of the Fund. The Fund will stick to the approach of multilateralism and international operation, work mainly through grant-making, and focus on the three major objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity, namely the conservation of biological diversity, sustainable use of the constituent elements of biodiversity and fair and equitable sharing of benefits, in order to support the conservation of biodiversity in developing countries and contribute to the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

China is ready to work with the international community and, through the Fund, deepen international cooperation and build global synergy in biodiversity conservation, so as to create a better and harmonious future between humanity and nature.

AFP: The US Department of Justice announced yesterday that it had dismantled a global malware network and arrested a Chinese national. Is the Chinese side aware of this matter? Can you share more details?

Mao Ning: I don't have any details about this matter. What I can tell you is that China firmly opposes and combats all cybercrimes.

Reuters: The RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying that China could organize a peace conference in which Russia and Ukraine would participate. Would China organize such a conference? If so, when and which other parties would China invite?

Mao Ning: On the Ukraine issue, China has always maintained a fair and objective position and worked hard to promote peace talks. The four principles outlined by President Xi Jinping constitute China's fundamental approach in seeking a political settlement to the Ukraine crisis. We encourage and support all efforts conducive to a peaceful resolution of the crisis and support the holding of a timely international peace conference, recognized by Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties and a fair debate between all. peace plans. China is ready to maintain communication with the international community to promote a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

AFP: Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, President Xi Jinping said today that China supports a broader, authoritative and more effective international peace conference. Where and under what conditions does China hope this peace conference will be held?

Mao Ning: The full text of President Xi Jinping's opening speech at the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum today has been released. You can consult there.

President Xi Jinping outlined China's position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in his speech. He stressed that the war should not continue indefinitely, that justice should not be absent forever, and that the commitment to the two-state solution should not waver at will. China supports Palestine's full membership in the United Nations and supports a broader, authoritative and more effective international peace conference. This is the most authoritative Chinese position. On the international peace conference, I don't have much to add.

Yonhap News Agency: The DPRK today fired more than 10 projectiles that appear to be short-range ballistic missiles. On May 27, the UN Secretary-General condemned the DPRK's attempted launch of a reconnaissance satellite, saying any launch using ballistic missile technology was contrary to relevant Security Council resolutions. What is China's position on the DPRK's satellite launch on May 27 and ballistic missile launch today?

Mao Ning: China has taken note of this information. China's position on the Korean Peninsula issue is consistent. I have nothing new to add.

Shenzhen TV: The Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States has just been held in Antigua and Barbuda. China sent a delegation to the conference. How do you comment on the event?

Mao Ning: The ten-year International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) is the most important international conference organized within the framework of the United Nations to advance the development of SIDS. As special members of the global family of nations, SIDS have made remarkable progress in economic and social development, while facing challenges such as frequent natural disasters and lack of economic diversification. In-depth discussions at this year's conference focused on the theme “Charting a Path to Resilient Prosperity” and sent a strong message of upholding multilateralism, seeking strength in unity and pursuing common development. . The outcome document, the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS, is vitally important as it will serve as a platform for action by the international community to support the development of SIDS over the next ten years. years.

Chinese government representative and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu attended and spoke at the conference. He put forward the Chinese proposal in four points: first, uphold multilateralism and support the equal participation of SIDS in global governance; second, prioritize development and help SIDS implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; Third, maintain solidarity and cooperation and support SIDS' response to climate change; and fourth, encourage innovation and help SIDS strengthen their capacity for self-reliant development. Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu stressed that China always regards SIDS as important development partners. We have actively worked to assist the development of SIDS to the best of our abilities, established several cooperation platforms under the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, etc. , and deepened practical cooperation with SIDS, bringing tangible benefits to local populations. people.

China stands ready to work with all parties to actively implement the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS, respond to the urgent needs of the people of SIDS, fully support SIDS in their progress towards more resilient prosperity and more sustainable, and jointly build a community sharing a common goal. the future of humanity.

Dragon TV: A Hong Kong court today issued its verdict in a case of conspiracy to commit subversion. Some Western countries have pointed the finger at this decision. What is China's comment?

Mao Ning: Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law. Respecting the law and bringing offenders to justice is a fundamental principle. No one should be allowed to use democracy as a pretext to engage in illegal activities and evade justice. The central government firmly supports the police and judicial authorities of the HKSAR in carrying out their duties in accordance with law and punishing all acts that undermine national security, and firmly opposes interference of some countries in China's internal affairs and attempts at slander and defamation. undermine the rule of law of Hong Kong using relevant cases.

Reuters: The European Commission will delay its decision on Chinese electric vehicle tariffs until after the European Parliament elections on June 9, according to a Reuters report. Does the Ministry have an answer to this?

Mao Ning: China has repeatedly expressed its position on the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicle imports from China. Let me just say that the nature of the investigation is protectionist. There are many practices in the investigation that are simply unjustifiable and inconsistent with the rules, and the EU's accusation regarding so-called Chinese subsidies is untenable.

China urges the EU to end the investigation as soon as possible so as not to disrupt China-EU economic and trade cooperation as well as the stability of industrial and supply chains. If the EU insists on continuing the investigation, China will not stand idly by. We will take all necessary measures to firmly protect our legitimate rights and interests.