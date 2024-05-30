Verdict delayed after judge requests transfer of Iddat case – Journal





ISLAMABAD: A decision on the appeals filed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, which was to be announced on Wednesday, was postponed after the presiding judge requested transfer of the case to another court.

In his note, District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand noted that complainant Khawar Maneka, who is the ex-husband of the former first lady, had sought his recusal.

After the hearing, Mr. Maneka was approached by a number of men who appeared to be dressed as lawyers. In a video of the incident, Mr Maneka can be seen losing his footing as passers-by chased the attackers away.

Earlier, Justice Arjumand had reserved his judgment on the appeals for May 23 and fixed May 29 for his announcement, but the decision was postponed following an outburst by Mr Maneka, who used expletives against Imran Khan and also behaved badly with the judge.

PTI says judge succumbed to pressure; Maneka accosted by lawyers following courtroom chaos

His confrontational attitude, however, got him into trouble with PTI supporters and lawyers in the courtroom, who threw water bottles at him and attempted to physically attack him. The chaos led Judge Arjumand to leave the courtroom instead of announcing the verdict.

Initially, Mr. Maneka's lawyer, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, was absent, but he showed up in court after a few hours. He cited a few judgments of the Supreme Court to justify the transfer of Justice Arjumand's appeals to another court. Mr. Maneka also approached the platform, wishing to express his feelings which, according to him, the lawyer could not share.

The judge, however, asked him to let his lawyer speak, but Mr. Maneka responded by saying he knew what the verdict would be.

He alleged that he and his children had no idea that Imran Khan had celebrated Nikah with his ex-wife Bushra, further claiming that Mr Khan was being facilitated since he was the former Prime Minister.

He claimed he was betrayed as he felt Imran Khan used to visit his residence for spiritual advice, but the secret marriage revealed that the PTI chief cheated him in the name of religion .

He also accused Mr Khan of being a playboy. This again provoked PTI supporters who raised slogans against him in the courtroom. The judge also asked Khawar Maneka to confine his arguments to the case. Mr. Maneka, however, expressed his distrust of the judge during the public hearing.

Verdict postponed

Subsequently, the judge sent a request to the Registrar of the Islamabad High Court for transfer of the appeal(s). He said that both appeals are awaiting judgment before the undersigned and complainant/respondent Khawar Farid Maneka expressed his distrust towards me today in open court.

The judge said he had already rejected a request to transfer the case to another court. Earlier this month, complainant Khawar Maneka had asked Justice Arjumand to recuse himself from hearing the appeals, accusing him of being biased and sympathetic towards the PTI.

The judge went on to state that as arguments have been heard at length in this matter, he is therefore humbly submitted to transfer both appeals to any other court of competent jurisdiction.

The judge, however, suggested that a time limit could be set for the resolution of the appeals as the complainant and his lawyer have always tried to frustrate and delay the proceedings under one pretext or the other.

Pressure on the judge

Later, addressing a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad, PTI information secretary Raoof Hasan claimed that the verdict was postponed because the judge was under pressure to postpone the decision. He said the judge must have been intimidated into refusing to hand down his ruling.

According to the PTI spokesperson, the cases against Imran Khan were failing in the higher courts and hence a so-called strategy was allegedly adopted to delay the verdicts in the listed cases.

Lawyer Naeem Panjutha said the encryption case against Imran Khan was scheduled for Tuesday (May 28) but was postponed due to the abrupt announcement of a public holiday while in the Iddat case, the judge succumbed to pressure and transferred the case to another court instead of announcing the judgment, which was shocking.

Ikram Junaidi in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 30, 2024

