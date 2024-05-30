Donald Trump's acquittal now unlikelyFormer prosecutor





Donald Trump is unlikely to be acquitted in his secrecy case, a former federal prosecutor said.

Neama Rahmani, now president of West Coast Trial Lawyers in Los Angeles, commented on the former president's chances of acquittal as the jury prepared to begin its deliberations.

He told Newsweek: “An outright acquittal is unlikely, but a hung jury is very possible given the political nature of the case, and even convictions on minor offenses would be a victory for the former president. “

Trump was indicted in March 2023, following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to the star adult film film Stormy Daniels by Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer at the time, during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In April, Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York on May 28. Jury deliberations in Trump's secret trial began Wednesday. Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York on May 28. Jury deliberations in Trump's secret trial began Wednesday. James Devaney/Getty Images

Rahmani said the defense's closing argument should have focused on the charges in the case and stayed away from the two star witnesses: Cohen and Daniels.

He added that the defense case rested in part on the assertion that “the records were personal and not business-related,” “that they were not false” and that “Trump did not personally falsified the records, and that even if he had done so, they were not intended to commit or cover up another crime. »

“If the jurors, or even one juror, buys into any of these arguments, that’s a victory for Trump,” he said.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's lawyer for comment via email.

Paul DerOhannesian, a criminal defense attorney in Albany, New York, told Newsweek that Trump's lawyers should have assumed that “most jurors will not like their client and want to convict him,” adding that they would have had to use their closing remarks to argue. on the justice of the case.

“The best approach in this situation is to explain why the case is more important than the person, Trump,” he said.

He continued: “Why would jurors who don't like him acquit him? Make the case for upholding the principles of our justice system, like the presumption of innocence and reasonable doubt.”

Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University, told Newsweek that “the weakest link in the government's case is Cohen. Cohen's testimony is the only direct evidence offered to prove that Trump knowingly authorized false payments.

Gillers added that prosecutors were able to demonstrate that there was strong circumstantial evidence in this case.

He said: “Circumstantial evidence, contrary to popular myth, can be as strong as, or even stronger than, direct evidence and can establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt. »

