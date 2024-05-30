PM Modi begins 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda rock memorial in Kanyakumari | Latest news India





With the conclusion of campaigning for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour meditation at the famous Vivekananda rock memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vivekananda Rock Memorial. On arrival in the city in the evening, the Prime Minister first offered prayers at the Bhagavathy Amman Temple before visiting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Modi will meditate from Thursday evening to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is said to have had a divine vision on 'Bharat Mata'. Security has been beefed up thanks to Modi's visit and the deployment of 2,000 police officers during his stay. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy also maintain close surveillance. Follow complete coverage of Lok Sabha elections. The beach is also forbidden to tourists from Thursday to Saturday and private boats are not allowed to take the ferry, according to PTI. Modi had taken similar breaks at the end of the election campaign in 2014, during his visit to Pratapgarh, where a battle took place between the Maratha forces led by Shivaji and the Bijapur troops led by General Afzal Khan; and in 2019 when he became the first person to meditate in a special cave in Kedarnath. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Vivekananda Rock Memorial was opposed by Congress. The party alleged that Modi was trying to “circumvent” the silence period restrictions with his 48-hour meditation trip to Kanyakumari and urged the Election Commission to ensure that the message was not carried by the media as it violates the model code of conduct. also filed a formal complaint with the election body. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, after a meeting of a Congress delegation with ECI officials, Modis' meditation is a direct violation of the model code of conduct. Either you campaign this way or promote yourself through new channels and in print media, Singhvi said. Campaign ends for final phase of Lok Sabha elections Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections for 57 seats in seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh on June 1 concluded on Thursday evening. Polling is scheduled in 13 seats in Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three seats in Jharkhand besides Chandigarh . Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in Varanasi. Since the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on March 16, Modi has held a total of 206 public awareness programs, including rallies and roadshows, PTI reported. The Prime Minister far exceeded his nearly 145 public engagements during the 2019 elections. This time, the campaign period was 76 days, compared to 68 days during the elections five years ago.

