Here's what you need to know about the second day of Trump trial jury deliberationsExBulletin





Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defendant's table inside the courthouse as the jury continues deliberations for his secret trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York. Justin Lane – Pool/Getty Images .

New York jurors in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump returned to the Manhattan criminal courthouse this morning for a second day of deliberations.

The 12 jurors will have to unanimously agree to convict or acquit Trump in the first criminal case against a former or sitting US president. And Trump, who is the front-runner for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election, must wait in the building until jurors are finished. This could take several more hours or even days.

Jurors were brought back into the courtroom at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to consider several requests they made during their first five hours of deliberations the day before. They had asked that several extracts from testimonies be read to them again.

Specifically, the passages jurors questioned came from former National Enquirer tabloid editor David Pecker: his testimony regarding a phone call with Trump, negotiations over the purchase of a story by Playboy model Karen McDougal, and 'a meeting with Trump at Trump Tower in August. of 2015. They also requested testimony from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen during that same meeting at Trump Tower. The stenographers read the transcript.

During the trial, prosecutors had argued that during that 2015 meeting at Trump Tower, Trump, Pecker and Cohen struck a deal to use Peckers' tabloid networks to find and rescind stories that could harm the campaign Trump. That deal, prosecutors say, is what ultimately led to the arrest and murder and payoff of McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels. Both were paid to remain silent about alleged dealings with Trump in the months leading up to the 2016 election.

Jurors also asked New York Judge Juan Merchan to reread part of the jury instructions describing how they should consider certain testimony, liability laws, definitions of intent and New York tax law.

Prosecutors say Trump falsified business records to cover up another crime. The instructions say other offenses could be tax or campaign finance violations and do not need to be agreed or proven.

Jurors also asked for headphones to listen to audio evidence given to them on a laptop. Merchan also suggested speakers.

Recapping instructions and testimony will likely take most of the morning, leaving jurors the afternoon to deliberate. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has long argued the trial was a political witch hunt because it limited his ability to campaign across the country.

