



The key to saving the Tories from a Labor collapse in the 1997 general election lies in the hands of a group of suburban Brexiteers dubbed Whitby Woman, pollsters believe. These crucial voters, defined as women aged on average 61 who voted for Boris Johnson in 2019 but are now undecided, are seen as the key demographic standing between the Conservatives and the July 4 disaster territory. If Rishi Sunak can convince them to stay with him on polling day, it is thought the Conservatives still have a chance of forming a viable opposition, limiting Labor to a small majority or even forcing a hung parliament. Otherwise, pollsters believe, the party could be on the verge of extinction. The term Whitby Woman was coined by the think tank More in Common, which argues that the voters in question should be the Conservatives' number one priority if they are to have any chance of avoiding a crushing election defeat. The organisation, which conducts its own polling, believes the Tories are already tilting their policies towards the group, with the national service scheme, the so-called quadruple pension lock and the crackdown on Mickey Mouse degrees all thought to work in favor of demography. Women in Whitby tend to be natural conservatives in their late 50s or early 60s, with grown children. They own their own homes, mainly in coastal suburbs, and do not have a degree. They voted to leave the EU in 2016 and supported Mr Johnson in 2019, when he pledged to deliver Brexit. Right now, they don't know how to vote on July 4. After supporting the Conservatives in 2019, they are no longer in love with the party. The NHS, cost of living and immigration feature high among their top concerns. They are not particularly fond of Mr Sunak. But they don't need to switch allegiances to condemn conservatives to a devastating defeat, according to More in Common. All Labor needs to do is convince them to stay at home. Without the support of this group, pollsters say Mr Sunak is doomed to disaster. Therefore, it is believed that they should be the main target of conservatives, ranking above undecided voters in areas such as Red Wall.

