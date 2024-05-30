China's Xi calls for peace conference to end enormous suffering in Gaza | Israeli-Palestinian conflict News





Chinese leader tells Arab leaders that Israel's war on Gaza should not continue indefinitely and promises more aid.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a peace conference aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and ending the immense suffering in Gaza. Speaking to Arab leaders at the China-Arab Cooperation Forum in Beijing on Thursday, Xi said Israel's war on Gaza should not continue indefinitely and justice should not be absent forever. His remarks come as Israel intensifies its offensive on Gaza, seizing the strategic Philadelphia Corridor on the enclave's border with Egypt, while embarking on a new offensive in the northern Strip. Gaza, Israel's national security adviser said Wednesday that the war is likely to continue. continue for another seven months. Xi said China would continue to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian crisis and post-war reconstruction in Gaza, pledging to provide an additional 500 million yuan ($69 million) in humanitarian aid to 'emergency. The country will also donate $3 million to the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) to support its emergency aid to Gaza, Xi said. Diplomatic influence China has repeatedly called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as well as an immediate ceasefire and Palestinian adherence to UN positions that closely align with those of Arab countries . The country is increasingly expanding its diplomatic influence in the region, hosting the first talks on Chinese soil between rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah in April. Last year, China also brokered a historic reconciliation deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia after years of hostilities between the two arch-rivals. The Middle East is a land with broad development prospects, but war still rages there, Xi told the heads of state of Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia, as well as foreign ministers of other countries. Arab League countries. Analysts say China is seeking to leverage the war in Gaza to strengthen its position in the region, framing its efforts to end that conflict against perceived U.S. inaction. Beijing sees the ongoing conflict as a golden opportunity to criticize Western double standards on the international stage and call for an alternative world order, Camille Lons, policy officer at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told the agency AFP press release. Speaking on trade, Xi said China, a massive buyer of Gulf energy, would cooperate more with Arab states on several fronts, including in oil and gas fields. He pledged to support Chinese energy companies and financial institutions to participate in renewable energy projects with a total installed capacity of more than 3 million kilowatts in Arab countries.

