FIA to probe Imran Khan's X-rated post on Mujibur Rahman





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Cyber ​​Crime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), sources told Geo News on Thursday, is ready to take action against PTI founder Imran Khan over his controversial social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

A post on Rahman.”

However, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar later told a local media outlet that the message had nothing to do with Imran as he had not seen the text of the messages uploaded to his account.

“Imran Khan has nothing to do with this [post] because he didn't see its content or other things. [The PTI founder] does not endorse every video or every context.

Gohar also defended the tweet and said it was taken out of context.

“The context and comparison we made with 1971 was in a political context and was not otherwise about the army,” the PTI leader said.

The post on the PTI supremo's account drew harsh criticism from all quarters, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said Imran's real face was finally before the nation.

But defending its position, the PTI, the former ruling party, said in a message on the same platform that the events of 1971 were only brought up as a reminder so that people could learn lessons from history while castigating the critics.

In response, FIA sources told Geo News that the decision to act was taken as a “propaganda video” including Mujeeb was uploaded from the PTI founder's account on May 26.

“The PTI founder is in Adiala jail, but his account is being used to upload propaganda videos. The FIA ​​cyber wing will hold talks with four people from PTI on this issue,” the sources said.

These four, the sources added, include Imran, Gohar, PTI information secretary Raoof Hasan and general secretary Omar Ayub.

The agency's team will determine whether the post was posted online by the PTI founder himself or with his consent. It will also be necessary to determine who made the “anti-Pakistani propaganda” video.

“If this act is committed by the account holder, legal action will be taken against them. If the account holder has not posted a message, then they will have to request the closure of their X account.”

