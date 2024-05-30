Polls indicate that a conviction of Trump could cost him support. Are they right?





WASHINGTON

Polls have suggested for months that former President Trump could lose the support of some Republicans if he were convicted of a crime. But if history is to be believed, many of his supporters will remain by his side.

A Manhattan jury began deliberating Wednesday on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to his attempt to influence the 2016 campaign by hiding a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

What do the polls say?

An ABC News/Ipsos poll this month found that 16% of Trump supporters would reconsider their support, while 4% would leave him altogether if he were convicted of a crime.

A January Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll in seven key states found that 9% of Republican-leaning voters would be somewhat reluctant to vote for Trump if he were convicted of a crime, while 14% of those voters said declared that they would be very reluctant to vote. for him.

Will these numbers hold?

Would-be ABC poll defectors left themselves some wiggle room by saying they would reconsider their support rather than ruling it out altogether. And time usually helps Trump win back his base after a scandal, while he and other Republicans argue that the process is rigged or that the alternative to Trump is worse.

Note that while the questions differ, his numbers look better in the May ABC poll than in the January Bloomberg poll, where 14% of Republicans were more willing to reject Trump, saying they would not be willing to vote at all. support him in the election. case of conviction.

Will people who leave Trump move to President Biden?

A USA Today/Suffolk poll in March found that 14 percent of Trump supporters said they would leave him if he were convicted. But less than 1% would go to Biden. The largest portion, 7.5%, said they would go to a third party.

That could still help Biden indirectly, because it would erode Trump's margins if he holds on, according to David Paleologos, who runs the Suffolk poll.

How did Trump prepare his supporters for conviction?

For months, Trump has been preparing the ground with his supporters for possible conviction, using two main tools. First, he summoned a chorus of party bigwigs into the hearing room, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, to repeat his protests and show his loyalty to the highest echelons of the Republican Party, a technique he used in previous scandals. Second, he continually criticized the judge and prosecutor and, briefly, even the jury, accusing them of undermining the process and managing expectations that he might be found guilty.

Mother Teresa could not resist these accusations, Trump said Wednesday.

This approach helped Trump politically. Just 7 percent of Republicans think he will receive a fair trial, compared to 76 percent of Democrats, according to a USA Today/Suffolk poll conducted this month.

Haven’t we seen this movie before?

Yes. Trump seemed doomed after the Access Hollywood tape became public in October 2016, so much so that he is now accused of hiding the payment to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair.

But party leaders and voters at its base were able to move on, concluding that it was locker room talk or that the alternative, Hillary Clinton, was a worse choice.

A similar dynamic occurred after the January 6 insurrection. Party leaders blamed Trump for what they called a dark day in history in the immediate aftermath. But he escaped conviction in the Senate, with help from Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and his support among GOP voters eventually rebounded.

More than half of Republicans (51%) strongly disapproved of the actions of those who forced their way into the Capitol in a January 2021 CBS/YouGov poll. Three years later, only 32% strongly disapproved of their actions, according to another CBS poll. Nearly two-thirds of Republicans also supported pardoning those convicted of insurrection-related crimes on the 2024 ballot.

So could a conviction affect the election?

Maybe. If Trump loses in court, Biden and the rest of the country will be able to label him a convicted felon by November.

And even a small number of Republicans and undecided voters can swing an election that promises to be extremely close. The USA Today/Suffolk poll found that independent voters were evenly split, 37% to 37%, on whether Trump's trial was fair or not, leaving more room for at least some voters to argue. allow yourself to be influenced by a verdict.

In a vacuum, this verdict could last until the end of the election because it would be a conviction. It will be historic, said Palaiologue.

But at some point, other issues like the economy could crowd him out and some voters might consider it old news, he said.

