Supreme Court revises regional election rules amid discussions: Jokowi's son could run

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesia's Supreme Court (MA) has approved regulatory changes to the age of candidates in regional elections, the court said on Thursday, amid speculation about President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo's 29-year-old son, Kaesang Pangarep, who is seeking to run in the upcoming Jakarta elections. elections. A petition was filed with the court last month, asking that the rules be changed so that candidates could be 30 years old when they are inaugurated, rather than the date the election commission first confirms their candidacy. Suharto, the court spokesman, said the court had approved amendments filed by the Garuda Party, an obscure group aligned with the ruling coalition. “This is so that Indonesia can be led by young people,” said Garuda spokesperson Teddy Gusnady. The surprise move comes as the president's youngest son was promoted as a potential candidate for deputy governor of Jakarta, where regional elections will be held next November. Kaesang, best known for his fried banana business and recently named head of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), will only turn 30 in December. Recent social media posts featured fake election posters of Budisatrio Djiwandono, the nephew of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, alongside Kaesang. Prabowo's Gerindra Party and PSI officials did not immediately respond to questions about Kaesang's candidacy, but the posters were shared on Gerindra's official Instagram page and by a senior Gerindra official on Wednesday. The court's decision follows concerns about the extent of dynastic politics in the world's third-largest democracy and aims to undermine the integrity of its highest courts. In February, former military commander Prabowo won the presidential election with a landslide alongside his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the president's eldest son. Gibran's candidacy was made possible by controversial changes to the electoral law, a revision also proposed by the Garuda party. But legal experts say that for Kaesang to run for deputy governor of Jakarta, changes would have to be made not only to the electoral regulations but also to the regional election law. “As the age requirement is regulated in the law on regional elections, if there is an appeal, it must be filed with the Constitutional Court and not with the Supreme Court,” said lawyer Titi Anggraini. “So, Kaesang should not be able to register for the 2024 regional elections,” she said. REUTERS Editors Choice: Indonesian government approves 3 new special economic zones for health, education and technology Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

