Former Pakistan Prime Minister Khan tells court that recently held votes were stolen from his party





ISLAMABAD Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed court officials on Thursday and said parliamentary elections held earlier this year were stolen from his party, which he said was a victim.

There was no immediate comment from the government on Khan's allegations. Before his arrest, Khan had accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of turning his party's success into defeat. The commission has repeatedly denied allegations of fraud in the February 8 election.

This is the largest theft committed under public mandate, Khan said in a speech to the Supreme Court via video link.

It was his second such appearance since he began serving a three-year sentence for corruption in August, and it was the first time Khan had been heard in open court.

The hearing at the Islamabad High Court concerned Khan's appeal in a case relating to corruption laws, which were amended in 2022 and which the former prime minister said were aimed at keeping him behind bars.

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the most seats in the February 8 election, but lacked a simple majority to govern. Khan's party refused to form a coalition government, leaving room for his political rivals, including the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, to form the government.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician who served as prime minister from 2018, was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022. He remains, however, a popular opposition figure and millions of his Supporters have been waiting to see him since August. when he was arrested after a court convicted him of corruption.

His court appearance Thursday was not broadcast live by court order. This deprived Khan's millions of supporters of a chance to see him.

During the hearing, Khan told judges that he had been held in solitary confinement in a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where he was currently serving several prison sentences.

Khan also complained that he was not given the necessary materials to prepare his arguments or allowed to meet with his lawyers. However, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Esa stopped him from commenting on the elections, saying it was a different issue and the court was hearing a case relating to changes to corruption laws.

The case was then adjourned for a week and the court ordered authorities to allow Khan to meet his lawyer.

