Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for peace conference and 'justice' over Gaza war





Chinese leader Xi Jinping denounced “enormous suffering” in the Middle East and called for an international peace conference as Arab leaders visit Beijing this week amid growing global concern over from Israel war in Gaza . “Since last October, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has intensified significantly, plunging the people into enormous suffering. The war should not continue indefinitely. Justice should not be absent forever,” Xi said on Thursday at the opening of a meeting between senior Chinese diplomats. and Arab States, which also included several leaders from the region. He also reiterated China calling for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, as well as Beijing's support for a “broader, authoritative and more effective international peace conference.” UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (PA) The diplomatic meetings in Beijing come as Israel's war in Gaza remains an urgent global concern, as Israeli forces step up operations in the enclave's southern town of Rafah and as the humanitarian crisis deepens day by day. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his visiting counterparts adopted a “joint statement on the Palestinian issue” at the ministerial meeting on Thursday, Chinese state media reported Thursday. The text was not immediately available. China, which has sought to deepen ties in the Middle East in recent years, has aligned itself with the Arab world and the wider South over the nearly eight-month conflict, criticizing Israel and calling for a cease. -fire. His position put him at odds with the United States, long a key power in the region and main supporter of Israel. Palestinians fleeing the southern Gaza town of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive. (AP Photo/Abdel Kreem Hana) Chinese officials have used the conflict to lash out at Washington, part of a broader message from Beijing that portrays the United States as an aggressor unfairly dominating the current world order. In his speech, Xi hailed the “common desire for a new era of China-Arab relations” and said their relationship could be a “model for maintaining global peace and stability.” “In this turbulent world, peaceful relations are born from mutual respect, and lasting security is based on fairness and justice,” said the Chinese leader, who called for an alternative model of global security to that based on on the alliance and supported by the United States. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Tunisian President Kais Saied are in China for state visits to coincide with the ministerial meeting. Delegations from 22 Arab states attended the event at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, according to Chinese state media. Palestinians watch destruction after Israeli strike on displaced people in Rafah. (PA) The war in Gaza on the agenda After the rally, Wang told reporters that “the strongest call of the meeting was to firmly support the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights.” “The joint statement expresses a righteous voice to promote an early resolution of the Gaza conflict and a comprehensive, just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue,” Wang said, according to Chinese state media. Israel declared war on Hamas in Gaza following the militant group's attack on its territory on October 7 that killed some 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli forces. More than 36,000 Palestinians have died since the start of Israeli military operations in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry. Since the start of the war, Beijing has positioned itself as a champion of the broader issue of a two-state solution, which would see international recognition of a Palestinian state. Two men embrace next to ruins after an Israeli strike on displaced people staying in Rafah killed several people. (PA) This position is consistent with the country's recognition of the Palestinian state in 1988. China has also sent rounds of envoys to the region to meet with Arab counterparts and has supported calls for a ceasefire at the United Nations. He did not explicitly condemn Hamas for the October 7 attacks. Beijing last month hosted representatives of rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas for “reconciliation” talks. Civilians flee to Rafah as Israel continues its offensive With its diplomacy this week, China “wants to show leadership, consolidate ties and call for a ceasefire (in Gaza)”, according to Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center. “He wants to be a particularly strong leader on this issue, at least rhetorically,” she said. “China has chosen to side with Palestine and the Arab countries. This choice is deliberate because it suggests a desire to align itself with the Arab countries and the countries of the South. But China has not created the crisis. She only capitalized on it.” Although Beijing has sought to strengthen ties in the Middle East in recent years, observers say its influence in the region remains limited. Beijing also appears reluctant to take certain steps to address the regional effects of the conflict. For example, it said it had not deployed additional naval assets to secure Red Sea shipping lanes that have been attacked in recent months by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Xi, during his opening speech, pledged that China would provide nearly $70 million more ($105,000) to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support post-conflict reconstruction, adding to the roughly $14 million of dollars already paid, as well as the 3 million dollars intended for humanitarian aid. United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in support of its emergency humanitarian assistance in Gaza. Thursday's ministerial meeting is the first of its kind since China held its first joint summit with Arab leaders in late 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Afterward, Xi was welcomed to the Gulf state with fanfare, in stark contrast to US President Joe Biden's tense visit earlier that year, amid American outrage over Riyadh's alleged role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside his consulate in Istanbul. Xi is also holding bilateral talks with visiting leaders this week and announced that China will host the second China-Arab States summit in 2026. FOLLOW US ON WHATSAPP HERE : Stay updated with the latest news, celebrities and sports via our WhatsApp channel. No comments, no algorithms and no one can see your private information.

