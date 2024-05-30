Main events of May 30: PM Modi on meditation break, India-France talks on fighter jet deal, heatwave alert, etc.

Main events of May 30: India today is all set to witness various political, technological, sports and entertainment events. Prime Minister Modi will take a three-day break from political meetings, while Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha today. India and France will begin negotiations on the Rafale Marine fighter jet deal in Delhi on Friday. Take a look at the main events of the day below,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, from May 30 to June 1 to meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam after concluding the Lok Sabha election campaign.

– Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting at Rath Maidan in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on May 30.

– Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting at Sanamahitpur in Simulia in Balasore district of Odisha today.

– A high-level French government team will arrive in India on Thursday May 30 to begin negotiations on the Rafale Marine fighter jet deal in Delhi.

– Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will visit Ramgarh today to attend the 28th foundation day celebrations of Santhal outfit Dishom Manjhi Pargana.

– The Indian Navy is expected to officially begin cost negotiations on Thursday May 30 with a French delegation for the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft which will operate from its two aircraft carriers.

– Owner Naveen Khichi, the doctor on duty, was remanded in police custody for three days till May 30 in connection with the Delhi hospital fire.

– Activists will hold a protest meeting in Hassan on May 30, demanding the arrest of JD(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna in an alleged sexual assault video case. Prajwal has booked a Munich-Bangalore flight to arrive here on Friday.

– The Himachal Pradesh High Court today adjourned the hearing on a petition challenging the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) to May 30.

– The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense heat and heatwaves in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till May 30.

– Goa will celebrate its statehood on May 30, honoring its official separation from Daman and Diu as a state in 1987.

– Pakistan is set to launch a multi-mission communications satellite on May 30 with support from China.

The United Nations will posthumously honor Indian peacekeeper Naik Dhananjay Kumar Singh with the Dag Hammarskjold medal on May 30. During the event, the UN Secretary-General will also present Major Radhika Sen, an Indian military officer, with the 2023 UN Military Gender Advocate. Award of the Year.

– Disney's first Marvel experience for Apple Vision Pro arrives May 30. The Vivo Watch GT of the Vivo S19 series is also confirmed to launch on Friday in China. The Moto G04 will be launched in India on May 30.

– Bharat Dynamics will announce fourth quarter results on May 30 in Maharashtra.

– Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been postponed to May 30 due to the Lok Sabha election.

– West Indies will face Australia in the United States in the World T20 warm-up match on May 30.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

You are on Mint! India's No.1 News Destination (Source: Press Gazette). Learn more about our commercial coverage and market insights Click here!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: May 30, 2024, 06:37 IST

Topics that might interest you

