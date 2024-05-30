Trump's silent trial: jury resumes deliberations





NEW YORK (AP) The jury in former President Donald Trump's secret trial resumed its deliberations Thursday after re-examining parts of the judge's instructions and hearing testimony from several key witnesses about the alleged scheme at the heart of the historic case.

The judge responded to a jury request by rereading 30 pages of jury instructions. The 12-person jury, which deliberated for about 4 1/2 hours Wednesday without reaching a verdict, also heard testimony Thursday morning from a tabloid editor and Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer.

What you need to know about Trump's silent trial:

It is unclear how long the deliberations will last. A guilty verdict would be a stunning legal outcome for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as he seeks to win back the White House, while an acquittal would represent a major victory for him and embolden him in his election campaign. Since verdicts must be unanimous, it is also possible that the case could end in a mistrial if the jury cannot reach a consensus.

AP correspondent Julie Walker reports that Donald Trump is in court for the second day of jury deliberations in his hush money case.

In a memo Wednesday evening, Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles called the proceedings a kangaroo court and argued the case would not matter in November.

Ultimately, this case has no impact on voters, they wrote.

Trump, who appeared to prepare his supporters Wednesday for the possibility of a guilty verdict by saying Mother Teresa could not stand the accusations, struck a pessimistic tone again Thursday.

Everything is faked. All of this, the whole system is rigged, he said. It's the same language he used to try to inoculate himself against losses in the 2020 presidential election and the 2016 Iowa Republican primaries.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court as jurors are expected to begin deliberations in his secret criminal trial in New York, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Yuki Iwamura/Pool Photo via AP)

He continued to denounce this affair on his social networks from a room in the courthouse, writing in capital letters: “I did nothing wrong! In fact, I did everything correctly! Trump did not testify in his own defense, something the judge told jurors they could not take into account.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying his company's business records as part of an alleged scheme to hide potentially embarrassing stories about him during his 2016 presidential election campaign.

The charge, a felony, stems from reimbursements made to then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen after he paid $130,000 in hush money to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence her claims that she and Trump had sexual relations in 2006. Trump is accused of misrepresenting Cohen's reimbursements. as legal fees to hide that they were linked to a hush money payment.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and claims Cohen's payments were for legitimate legal services. He also denied the alleged extramarital sexual relationship with Daniels.

To convict Trump, the jury would have to unanimously conclude that he created a fraudulent entry in his company's records or caused someone else to do so and acted in intent to commit or conceal another crime.

Criminal prosecutors say Trump's committing or concealment constitutes a violation of a New York election law that prohibits two or more conspirators from promoting or preventing the election of any person to public office by means illegal.

Even if jurors must unanimously agree that something illegal was done to promote Trump's election campaign, they do not necessarily have to be unanimous about the nature of that illegal thing.

The jurors, a diverse cross-section of Manhattan residents and professional backgrounds, often seemed fascinated by the testimony, particularly that of Cohen and Daniels. Many took notes and watched intently as witnesses answered questions.

Former President Donald Trump appears in Manhattan Criminal Court as jurors are expected to begin deliberations in his secret criminal trial in New York, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Yuki Iwamura/Pool Photo via AP)

In their first communication with the court, jurors asked to rehear portions of the judge's legal instructions, including a portion relating to how inferences can be drawn from evidence.

They also heard testimony Thursday from Cohen and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker about an August 2015 meeting with Trump at Trump Tower, where the tabloid boss agreed to be the eyes and the ears of his very young presidential campaign.

Pecker testified that the plan included identifying potentially damaging stories about Trump so they could be squashed before being published. Prosecutors say that was the start of the catch-and-kill scheme at the heart of the case.

Jurors also heard Pecker's account of a phone call he allegedly received from Trump in which they discussed a rumor that another media outlet had offered to buy former Playboy model Karen McDougal and Karen McDougal's story that she had a year-long affair with Trump in the mid-2000s. Trump denies the affair.

Pecker testified that Trump told him: Karen is a good girl, and asked him: What do you think I should do? Pecker said he responded: I think you should buy the story and take it off the market. He said Trump told him he wasn't buying items because they were still coming out and that Cohen would contact him.

The editor said he came away from the conversation believing Trump knew the details of McDougal's claims. Pecker said he believed the story was true and would have been embarrassing for Trump and his campaign if it had been made public.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters, with his attorney, Todd Blanche, right, as jurors begin deliberations for his trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in New York. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

National Enquirers parent company American Media Inc. eventually paid McDougal $150,000 for the rights to his story in a deal that also included writing and other opportunities with its fitness magazine and other publications.

The fourth testimony requested by jurors was Pecker's account of his decision in October 2016 to walk away from a deal to sell the rights to McDougal's story to Trump through a company Cohen had created for the transaction, known as an assignment of rights.

I called Michael Cohen and told him that the agreement, the assignment agreement, was broken. I'm not moving forward. This is a bad idea, and I want you to break the agreement, Pecker testified. He was very, very angry. Very angry. He basically yells at me.

Pecker testified that he reiterated to Cohen that he was not moving forward with the deal.

He said Cohen told him: The boss is going to be very angry with you.

