Fact check: Imran Khan did not pay for Zeteo interview, as PML-N's Hina Butt claims – Pakistan





PML-N MP Hina Parvez Butt on Wednesday alleged that senior foreign journalist Mehdi Hasan took money to publish an interview with PTI founder Imran Khan. However, the MPA misunderstood the meaning of a paid article, which Hasan said meant that the article was restricted to users of its paid subscription.

The interview was conducted through a letter sent by Hasan containing questions to Imran, and the journalist was not allowed to ask follow-up questions.

The former prime minister, currently lodged in Adiala jail in connection with a series of cases against him, lashed out at Pakistan's political and military leadership, with special emphasis on his friend-turned-enemy, former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa in an interview with Hasan for his independent news platform Zeteo published on Wednesday.

In April 2022, Pakistan saw for the first time in its history the ouster of a Prime Minister by a vote of no confidence. Efforts to remove the PTI founders were led by the then opposition.

For its part, the PTI accused the then leaders of colluding with the United States and hatching a plot to overthrow Imran's government. forward with the alleged plot. The United States has denied any interference.

PML-N MP Butt reacted to the interview by sharing a post on her X account with a screenshot. The caption of his post read: Take the money. Give an interview, insinuating that Hasan took money to publish the interview on her platform since she circled the word paid in the article just below Hasans' signature.

She did not explicitly identify who among Imran and Hasan allegedly took the money and who granted the interview.

The post garnered a million views.

The fact-check was done due to the virality of the lawmaker's post as well as because many users pointed out to her that she had misunderstood what the meaning of paid was in the context of the interviews.

An additional pop-up note added by users for other readers read: She is misleading that Imran Khan is being paid for the interview, which is completely false. Actually, the paid on article means that this article is intended for paid subscribers. Anyone can scroll down the given link to see what I have mentioned.

When investigating the article itself, Hasan said it was an exclusive interview for Zeteo.

So this is also the first piece of content since our official launch last month that we've decided to place behind a paywall, available only to our paying subscribers. If you have a free subscription, consider upgrading today and offering your financial support to Zeteos journalism, especially as we begin to increase the number of paywalls around our exclusive content online , says the article, explaining its access conditions for readers.

The article also shows a paywall behind which the rest of the interview is hidden.

Hassan, founder and editor-in-chief of Zeteo, responded to Butts' post by saying: This Pakistani ruling party politician is pushing a conspiracy theory that I was paid to do my interview with Imran Khan. Paid on post below means this is a post for paid Zeteo subscribers only. Imagine being this ignorant, conspiratorial and elected! Lol.

In a follow-up article, he said: “I'm pretty sure if there was a big conspiracy involving Imran Khan paying Zeteo to do an interview with him, we wouldn't let PAID up in plain sight all to reveal everything. Anyway, here's the interview for paid subscribers.

Paid subscription models on news and media websites typically allow users to access exclusive content, such as in-depth articles, reports and features that are not available to the general public, for a fee. monthly payment.

These subscriptions often come with additional benefits, including an ad-free experience, special newsletters, podcasts, and event invitations. Zeteo also works on such a model.

Therefore, fact-checking has determined that the PML-N lawmakers' claim regarding Imran's alleged paid interview is false. The interview article and the platform owner himself have already explained and clarified that paid meant that the article was behind a paywall for subscribers, and not that there was a transactional exchange between Imran and Zeteo for the interview to be published.

This fact check was originally published by iVerify Pakistan, a project of CEJ and UNDP.

