PM Modi begins 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda rock memorial in Kanniyakumari





Sources said Vivekananda Kendra Vice President of India Anumantha Roa, Deputy General Secretary Kishore and Vivekananda Kendra Administrative Officer Ananthasree Padmanabhan would be stationed at the memorial during the Prime Minister's three-day stay. Security has been tightened across the Kanniyakumari district, with the deployment of around 2,000 police officers, as well as increased vigilance by the coast guard and the navy at sea. As groups like Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam staged a black flag protest in Madurai to oppose Modi, social media platform 'X' also witnessed a flood of #GoBackModi posts amid opposition politics to broadcast his meditation ahead of the seventh final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. Speaking to reporters in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai termed the Prime Minister's event as a veritable private visit. “This is a personal visit of the Prime Minister. That is why party leaders and cadres did not participate in the event,” he said. All arrangements are made for a 45-hour stay at the memorial named after the revered Hindu saint. This is the first time that the Prime Minister will stay at the memorial built in honor of Swami Vivekananda who meditated on the rocks inside the sea in 1892. While the Prime Minister chose the Kedarnath Cave for reflection and meditation after the end of the Lok Sabha 2019 election campaign, he has now chosen this historic place in the far south of the country for his spiritual quest. Before his departure on June 1, Modi is likely to visit the Thiruvalluvar statue, located next to the memorial. The memorial and the 133-foot statue are built on tiny islets which are separate rock formations resembling mounds in the sea. The ferry service to the memorial operated by Poompuhar Shipping Corporation was stopped at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. It will resume on Friday. In view of the Prime Minister's visit, fishing was banned in the fishing villages of Chinna Muttom, Kanniyakumari and Kovalam for three days, sources said. Congress functionaries in Tirunelveli on Thursday hoisted a black flag at their party office to condemn the Prime Minister's visit. Party functionaries led by Tirunelveli Corporation district president K Sankarapandian alleged that the Prime Minister had defamed Mahatma Gandhi and Tamils ​​during his election campaign.

