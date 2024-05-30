Mark Logan: Former MP supports Labor in next general election

In an interview with BBC News, Mr Logan, who represented the Conservative constituency until Parliament was dissolved on Thursday, said Labor was on a “journey” and was now offering a “centrist policy”.

He said the party could “bring optimism back to British life”.

Mr Logan added that the Conservative Party was now “unrecognizable” from the party he joined a decade ago.

He won his seat with a majority of just 378 votes in 2019, making it one of the most marginal seats in the country. Mr Logan said his application to join the Labor Party “was underway today”.

Mr Logan, who supported Brexit, will stand down at this election but told the BBC he “would not rule out returning to public life” when asked if he might stand to Labor in the future.

The Labor Party has already chosen a candidate, Kirith Entwistle, for its former constituency.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Logan said: “Now is the time to bring optimism back to British public life.”

“When I think back to my teenage years in 1997 when Labor came to the fore and obviously we heard the song Things Can Only Get Better, I feel like we're at that point again of British politics and British history.

“For my constituents and for the country, it is right that we find some stability in the UK, that we have optimism, that we have new and fresh ideas.”

Mr Logan, who backed Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader, did not personally criticize the Prime Minister, saying he could “leave politics with his head held high” if he lost the election.

He added: “It's not more about the Tory push factor, it's about the pull factor of Keir Starmer, the new cabinet coming in, the new faces, the new ideas.”

Mr Logan said he had been considering supporting Labor “for quite a long time”, but felt the moment he resigned as an MP was the right time to announce his support for the party “because the “The electorate voted me in as a Conservative MP.” .

The former businessman and diplomat added: I believe as a politician it is incumbent upon me to be able to say, to look people in the eye in Bolton and say that I believe a Labor government will Serve you better, serve your interests better, it will be better for your pockets, it will be better for the economy, it will be better for the United Kingdom.

In February, Mr Logan broke ranks with his own party to call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, saying Israel had “gone too far”.

Mark Logan, left, at a recent protest in Bolton regarding Gaza (Image: Newsquest)

At the same time, the Labor Party also changed its position in favor of an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, following pressure on the party.

Asked if leader Keir Starmer was now right on Gaza, Mr Logan said he believed Labor was “best placed to deal with what's going to happen” in relation to the conflict .

It comes after two other MPs – Natalie Elphicke and Dan Poulter – also left the Conservatives to join Labor earlier this month.

However, as they defected before Parliament was dissolved for the election, they briefly sat as Labor MPs before standing down.