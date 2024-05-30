When will the Trump jury deliver its verdict?





1 hour ago

Ana Faguy, BBC News, Washington

Reuters

A New York jury began deliberating the case against Donald Trump on Wednesday.

After weeks of testimony, 12 New York City jurors are sitting in a Manhattan courthouse room to decide the fate of former President Donald Trump's hush money case.

The jury is in its second day of deliberations and a verdict could come at any time. On Wednesday, they deliberated for four and a half hours.

Mr. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. She claims to have had sexual relations with the former president and he denies this encounter.

Here's what you need to know about how a jury reaches a verdict, while the prosecution, defense and much of the world wait for an answer.

How long can the verdict take?

There is no limit to how long the jury can deliberate.

There are recorded cases where juries took months to reach their decision.

In 1992, a California jury debated a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Long Beach for four and a half months.

But in some cases, juries decide quickly.

In 2004, a jury acquitted a New Zealand man in 60 seconds after he was accused of growing 23 marijuana plants.

The 60-second mark has passed, but it is unclear whether the Manhattan jury will need more than four months to decide Mr. Trump's fate.

Should the verdict be unanimous?

Yes.

The jury must unanimously agree on two issues per count: whether Mr. Trump committed the crime of falsifying business records and whether or not he did so with the intent to illegally influence an election.

But once these two decisions were made, disagreements remained within the jury.

In his instructions, Judge Juan Merchan explained that the jury does not need to unanimously agree on which laws Mr. Trump and his co-conspirators potentially broke to influence the election.

The jury may consider several options: tax law violations, falsification of other business records, and violations of federal election campaign law.

Ultimately, however, members must agree that he falsified business records with the intent of covering up the second crime so prosecutors could secure a conviction.

If jurors cannot reach an agreement, the judge usually asks them to return to the deliberation room and try again, an instruction known as the Allen charge.

Does the jury receive instructions from the judge in the deliberation room?

The short answer is no.

55-page instructions in printed form are not permitted inside the deliberation room.

In New York, both parties and the judge must agree to printed instructions being given to the jury.

In this case, the parties did not agree.

Jurors may take notes and ask questions when Judge Merchan reads the instructions aloud on Wednesday. On Thursday, they asked the judge to repeat some of the instructions – which they can do again at any time.

You can read the jury instructions here.

What happens when the jury has questions?

If the jury has questions about the law or the judge's instructions, they are allowed to ask them.

They are also allowed to request to hear testimony again.

Jurors alert the courtroom by ringing a bell, indicating they have a note to share.

The note can be a verdict or a question.

All parties return to the courtroom, where Judge Merchan reads the note aloud and answers all questions.

What will we know about the decision?

Much of the information the public gets about the decision will depend on what jury members choose to share after the verdict.

During the 2018 trial of Mr. Trump's former adviser, Paul Manafort, jurors chose to speak to members of the media to discuss the case and the verdict.

With 12 jurors and six alternate jurors, it's possible someone will speak out about their experience.

And once Judge Merchan dismisses the jury, they will be free to do so.

But given the scrutiny they could face because of their high-profile decision, jurors may not want to speak out in this case.

Is the jury sequestered?

No.

At the end of the day, the jurors are allowed to go home. Before leaving the court, Judge Merchan reminds them not to read or talk about the case while outside the courtroom.

