Politics
Jokowi signals continuation of food aid, announced in June
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo giving a signal that the government will continue rice food aid which will effectively end in June 2024.
Jokowi conveyed this while distributing rice food aid to the community during a visit to the Bulog warehouse in Lubuklinggau City, South Sumatra, Thursday (5/30/2024).
“I will review the APBN fiscal budget and announce it later in June, but it looks like this may continue. Ladies and gentlemen, pray together, OK,” Jokowi said, as quoted in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat. , THURSDAY.
Read also: The government will revise the rules for distributing food aid
On this occasion, the former mayor of Solo directly questioned the quality of the rice distributed by the government.
He then clarified that the rice distributed was top quality rice.
“Are there any complaints about the rice? I think the rice is better than the one I ate. The chef from Bulog showed me inside: 'Sir, this is what you share'. It's a little chewier, but it's delicious, isn't it? The rice we share is top quality,” Jokowi said.
Since there were no complaints, Jokowi concluded that the distribution of food aid went well.
Read also: List of social assistance paid in May 2024, there is PKH and non-monetary food aid
The decision to continue this distribution should be announced in mid-June, depending on the availability of the APBN budget.
President Joko Widodo was accompanied by National Food Agency head Arief Prasetyo Adi and Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono, acting director general of Bulog Bayu Krisnamurthi. South Sumatra Governor Agus Fatoni and Acting Governor. Mayor of Lubuklinggau Trisko Defriyansa during the visit.
Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/05/30/19464601/jokowi-beri-sinyal-lanjutkan-bantuan-pangan-diumumkan-bulan-juni
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi signals continuation of food aid, announced in June
- Ta-Nehisi Coates returns to nonfiction and explores the power of stories in his upcoming “The Message”
- Google announces $2 billion investment in Malaysia
- 2024 NCAA softball bracket: Women's College World Series results, schedule
- When will the Trump jury deliver its verdict?
- Mark Logan: Former MP supports Labor in next general election
- Carrie Hope Fletcher will lead the Calamity Jane UK and Ireland tour.
- The U.S. economy grew at a slower pace than initially thought in the first quarter
- These are the 20 best cities in the world for foodies, according to Time Out
- Celebrity-loved perfume house builds chic new salon in Houston hotel
- How Americans, Israelis view each other and the US role in the Israel-Hamas war
- In his first virtual interface with Pak Chief Justice, Imran Khan complains of difficulties in getting legal aid