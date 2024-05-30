Jokowi signals continuation of food aid, announced in June

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo giving a signal that the government will continue rice food aid which will effectively end in June 2024.

Jokowi conveyed this while distributing rice food aid to the community during a visit to the Bulog warehouse in Lubuklinggau City, South Sumatra, Thursday (5/30/2024).

“I will review the APBN fiscal budget and announce it later in June, but it looks like this may continue. Ladies and gentlemen, pray together, OK,” Jokowi said, as quoted in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat. , THURSDAY.

Read also: The government will revise the rules for distributing food aid

On this occasion, the former mayor of Solo directly questioned the quality of the rice distributed by the government.

He then clarified that the rice distributed was top quality rice.

“Are there any complaints about the rice? I think the rice is better than the one I ate. The chef from Bulog showed me inside: 'Sir, this is what you share'. It's a little chewier, but it's delicious, isn't it? The rice we share is top quality,” Jokowi said.

Since there were no complaints, Jokowi concluded that the distribution of food aid went well.

Read also: List of social assistance paid in May 2024, there is PKH and non-monetary food aid

The decision to continue this distribution should be announced in mid-June, depending on the availability of the APBN budget.

President Joko Widodo was accompanied by National Food Agency head Arief Prasetyo Adi and Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono, acting director general of Bulog Bayu Krisnamurthi. South Sumatra Governor Agus Fatoni and Acting Governor. Mayor of Lubuklinggau Trisko Defriyansa during the visit.

Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



