“The sins of their seven generations…”: Prime Minister Modi ends his sharp campaign with a new virulent attack on the opposition





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ended his month-long intense political campaign with a rally in Punjab. During his last meeting, he asked the opposition not to make a mistake in understanding it because it can reveal “the sins of their seven generations”. Modi's fierce attacks and sharp words were a highlight of his campaign, which ended Thursday. Punjab votes in the final round on June 1. In Punjab, the Prime Minister highlighted his government's efforts to modernize the army and make it most competent and self-reliant. He accused Indian bloc leaders of using the armed forces as a political weapon and said there could be no greater sin. The armed forces are trained to be combat ready, not parade ready, he said. Modi hit back at opposition leaders for criticizing the 'Agnipath' programme, a short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces, and seeking to win voters' support by promising to scrap it. “I want to say to the INDI Alliance leaders. I am keeping quiet but you should not be mistaken in understanding Modi… 'Modi jis din muh kholega to tumhari saat pidhi ke paap nikaal ke rakh dunga' (The day Modi open your mouth, he will bring out the sins of your seven generations),” he said. “You insult Modi as much as you want, but Modi will not tolerate this insult to the armed forces of my country,” he said. Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, which runs the Punjab government, the Prime Minister compared him to an infant who had “stolen” the nurse's ring as soon as he was born. The child's father turned out to be a big thief, he said, and he linked the AAP to the Congress, saying the latter had given birth to corruption in the country. “It took Congress 60 years to do a doctorate on corruption, but they (AAP) are born corrupt,” he said. The high-octane campaign for the final phase of the 57-seat Lok Sabha elections ended on Thursday evening. Polling is scheduled in 13 seats in Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three seats in Jharkhand besides Chandigarh June 1st. Prime Minister Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term in Varanasi, has held 206 public awareness programs, including rallies and roadshows, since the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections on March 16 . On the last day, the Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, attacked the Congress for “rambling” about the Constitution when it was the one who had “strangled” him during the state of emergency and did not care when the Sikhs were being killed. during the riots of 1984. At the rally, he also addressed the issues of reservation, corruption and the Ram Temple. In West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday took out a rally in Kolkata in support of Kolkata Uttar seat candidate Tapas Roy. The BJP, during its campaign, alleged that Mamata's government was involved in numerous scams related to coal and cattle smuggling, as well as irregularities in school recruitment, among other issues. He also alleged that the state government was not implementing the Centre's welfare schemes and was depriving common people of their benefits. (With inputs from PTI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/india/story/sins-of-their-seven-generations-pm-modi-ends-high-pitched-campaign-with-yet-another-sharp-attack-on-opposition-431538-2024-05-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos