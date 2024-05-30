Secret witness accusing police chiefs of conspiring against AKP government arrested in Hungary





Serdar Sertelik, a secret witness in the trial of an organized crime boss who accused police chiefs leading the investigation of plotting against the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, has been arrested in Hungary and will be detained until at least July 6, according to a journalist citing an official document. Sertelik is accused of being involved in the network of crime boss Ayhan Bora Kaplan, who allegedly had ties to former Interior Minister and current AKP MP Sleyman Soylu. He had previously fled abroad while under electronic surveillance. Sertelik was arrested in Budapest under an INTERPOL red notice, journalist Myesser Yldz tweeted on Thursday with the corresponding page of the official document. From Yldz's tweet, it was unclear which authority issued the document. Sertelik had claimed to have been pressured to implicate key political figures, including close associates of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, in criminal activities. Among the names, Sertelik was allegedly forced to mention Hasan Doan, the president's private secretary; former justice ministers Bekir Bozda and Abdlhamit Gl; former Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu; AKP MP Mcahit Aslan; Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca; Osman Arslan, CEO of Halkbank; and Sadk Soylu, the brother of Minister Soylu. These allegations triggered an investigation, which led to multiple arrests within Turkish law enforcement. Two weeks earlier, an Ankara court ordered the arrest of seven people, including senior police officials, in connection with the investigation. The investigation, led by the Ankara General Prosecutor's Office, revealed potential misconduct by law enforcement officers who allegedly tried to protect the Kaplans criminal network. Kaplan himself was arrested last September while trying to flee the country. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at the time that the investigation would take place in full transparency. The investigation aims to uncover any illegal actions taken by law enforcement officers, Yerlikaya said, adding that officers' homes were searched and digital evidence was seized. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan replaced Soylu with Yerlikaya in the new cabinet he announced in June after his victory in May's presidential election. The Kaplan investigation revealed deep fractures within Turkey's law enforcement and political establishment, highlighting ongoing power struggles between the AKP and its far-right ally, the Movement Party nationalist (MHP). Kaplan, arrested in September while trying to flee Turkey, is accused of leading a criminal organization involved in intentional wounding, armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and torture. There have been allegations linking the Kaplan network to Soylu, suggesting that Kaplan received protection from law enforcement in exchange for financial favors. Soylu, who received explicit support from MHP leader Devlet Baheli, denied the allegations. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

