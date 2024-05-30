'The Apprentice' producer claims Donald Trump used N-Word when faced with the prospect of a black winner in the show's first season





A producer of The Apprentice claims Donald Trump used the n-word on the set of The Apprentice and the moment was captured on tape.

Bill Pruitt, who worked on the early seasons of the NBC reality show, wrote in a Slate article that Trump used the word while rejecting the idea that a black candidate, Kwame Jackson, could be one of the first winners of the series.

There has long been intrigue over clips from the show and the possibility that they contain Trump using the racist phrase. Tom Arnold claimed to have seen a tape and even hosted his own reality series, offering a hunt for images.

In the Slate article, Pruitt writes that during a discussion with Trump about who should win — Jackson or Bill Rancic, who is white — Trump weighed his choice. According to Pruitt, when informed of some of Jackson's attributes, Trump said, “Yeah, but I mean, would America buy a victory?”

Pruitt writes that there was a surprise among him and the other producers, but “none of us are thinking about walking out and never coming back.” I still wish I had done it.

After filming the scene where Rancic is favored and finishing production, Pruitt wrote: “There is no discussion of what Trump said in the meeting room, of how the damning evidence was put on tape . Nothing happens.”

Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement: “This is a completely fabricated and bullshit story that was already peddled in 2016. No one took it seriously at the time. 'then, and they won't do it now, because it's fake news. Now that Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats are losing the election, they are bringing up old false stories from the past because they are desperate.”

Trump himself has denied claims that he used the racial epithet. In 2018, when candidate Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed to have heard the n-word tape, Trump wrote on Twitter: “@MarkBurnettTV called to say there are NO tapes of The Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word attributed by Wacky. and disturbed Omarosa. I don't have that word in my vocabulary, and I never have. She invented it.

Pruitt wrote that he was now revealing what he saw on set because a highly restrictive and punitive nondisclosure agreement expired this year, with the threat of a $5 million fine and even d a prison sentence if he raped him.

Pruitt also described the show's impact as a “long con” because it was heavily edited to make Trump appear professional and respectable. He described meeting the architect of one of Trump's properties and complimenting him on his work. Then the architect informed him that he had been stiffed by Trump. This aspect of the Trump story was not included in the show.

Pruitt wrote that The Apprentice “elevated Donald J. Trump from a sleazy New York tabloid grifter to a respectable, household name.” In the series, he appeared to display impeccable business instincts and unprecedented wealth, even though his companies had barely survived several bankruptcies and were facing another when he was cast. By carefully deceiving viewers about Trump – his wealth, his stature, his character and his intentions – the reality TV show staged an American fraud that would exceed the wildest imagination of its creators.

Joe Biden's campaign, for its part, seized on the story.

Jasmine Harris, the campaign's black media director, said in a statement: “No one is surprised that Donald Trump, who entered public life falsely accusing black men of murder and entered politics by spreading lies about the first black president, allegedly used the N. -a word to casually denigrate a successful black man. Anyone notice a pattern? Donald Trump is exactly what black voters know him to be: a classic racist who disrespects and attacks the black community every chance he gets, and the most ignorant man to ever run for office. presidency. This is why Black voters kicked him out of the White House in 2020, and this is why they will make him a second loser this November.”

