PM Modi didn't share 'All eyes on PoK' on his Instagram story

Newschecker discovered that the image was fabricated.

At least 45 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Rafah, Gaza, on Sunday, sparking global outrage against the Netanyahu government. Shortly after, several social media users, including celebrities, shared an image displaying the words “All eyes on Rafah,” in solidarity with the victims of the airstrike. As the trend gained momentum on social media, several Indian celebrities received backlash for posting the viral image.

In this context, a purported screenshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram story reading 'All eyes on PoK' has gone viral online. However, Newschecker found that the image was fabricated and that there was no evidence to prove that the Prime Minister had published such a story.

As the BJP eyes its third term at the centre, several senior leaders of the party have vouched for the integration of PoK – Pakistan Occupied Kashmir with India if voted to power. At a recent rally, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that PoK is part of India and “we will take it back”.

Verification/fact-checking

We scoured the Prime Minister's social media accounts, but did not spot the widely circulated image.

Taking a close look at the purported screenshot of PM Modi's Instagram story, we noticed that the template has been used 12.4 million times on the platform. However, we haven't spotted any such models listed on Instagram.

No reports on PM Modi's alleged Instagram story

A keyword search for 'All Eyes On PoK' and 'PM Modi' did not turn up any credible reports suggesting that such an image was shared on Narendra Modi's social media profile. The image, if authentic, would have constituted a major news event, provoking strong reactions from the opposition.

The government's PIB and DD News have also not reported any such stories from the Prime Minister.

While there is no mention of any such message from PM Modi in the media, YouTuber Elvish Yadav is in the news for posting an image saying 'All eyes are on PoK'. “The popular YouTuber, known for his strong views on Hinduism, has now taken to social media to oppose the 'All eyes on Rafah' trend. Instead, he shared a template similar with the caption 'All eyes on POK', referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the Times of India reported.

Tracing the origins

A Google Lens search on the viral image led us to several meme posts sharing the purported screenshot of the Prime Minister's Instagram story.

The phrases “All eyes on PoK” and “Narendra Modi” were first found on

The image was likely created by user

The image was also shared on the Instagram account of @Incognito_qfs later, on May 29. We also spotted another image based on the same model on the Instagram account. It showed a fabricated screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's story, stating “All eyes on Thailand”.

The “All eyes on Rafah” model is repeatedly distorted on social media

As the “All Eyes on Rafah” trend created a buzz on social media platforms, we noticed several Indian users sharing modified versions of the original model introduced in solidarity with the victims of Rafah. While some edited it to read “All eyes on PoK,” others linked it to “Kashi““Mathura” and even “Mod 3.0“.

Conclusion

So one could conclude that the viral image purporting to show PM Modi's Instagram story is fabricated. There is no evidence to suggest that the Prime Minister posted an image saying “All eyes are on PoK”.

Result: False

(This story was originally published by News Checkerand republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)