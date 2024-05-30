Donald Trump's popularity explodes





Donald Trump is currently enjoying his highest net approval rating since December 2021, according to polls conducted by polling company Civiqs.

Pollster data showed Monday that 41% of registered U.S. voters had a favorable opinion of the former president and presumptive GOP nominee for the 2024 White House, compared to 55% who had an unfavorable opinion, giving a net favorability of -14. This is its best performance since December 29, 2021 and a substantial improvement from its net rating of -22 in October 2023.

According to an analysis of eight recent polls by election forecasters 270 to Win, Trump currently averages 1.8 points ahead of Biden in polls, which put him at 45.8% of the vote to Biden's 44%. The former president is currently on trial in New York on charges of falsifying business records to conceal the payment of hush money to a former pornographic actress before the 2016 presidential election, with the prosecution presenting its closing arguments on Tuesday. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and strongly denies any wrongdoing.

On its website, Civiqs has data showing how registered American voters responded to the question “Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Donald Trump?” » dating back to September 2015. During this period, 372,689 people answered the question. selected from those who signed up to participate in Civiqs' surveys, which the company says it monitors to provide a “representative sample” of the U.S. population for each survey.

According to surveys, Trump's net approval rose to -14 on April 20 and has remained there since, an eight-point improvement from the -22 net approval he had on October 30, 2023. Trump recorded its worst result since the White House. approval with Civiqs on December 24, 2022, when his net approval was at -25. On January 19, 2021, a day before Biden's inauguration and after hundreds of the former president's supporters stormed Congress, Trump's net approval was -12 according to Civiqs.

Newsweek contacted representatives of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign for comment via email outside of regular business hours.

Speaking to Newsweek, Mark Shanahan, an American political expert who teaches at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom, said Biden was struggling to make his economic message resonate with the public.

He said: “Biden is still failing to get the message across about economic recovery as forcefully as he should – and being able to see the states where he's performing the worst should help him fine-tune its specific messages for these pivotal states of the West, of the Upper Midwest. and the South-East which will be the main battlegrounds in November.

“It will be worrying for his campaign that although Biden has been visible in swing states, his rival, who has been largely stuck in a New York courtroom, is still seen as having more effective economic policies. He is clear that attacking his opponent is not a good thing. This won't work for Biden – he needs to be able to point to clear, concrete policy successes to show how his administration is making a positive difference in states like the. Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Asked by Newsweek, a Civiqs spokesperson said: “President Biden's approval rating is lower in presidential battleground states than in the country overall. If Biden is able to increase his national approval rating between now and November, then we expect his approval rating in those states will increase as well.

A Civiqs poll of 486,369 respondents online between January 20, 2021 and May 27, 2024 found that President Joe Biden's popularity in a number of key states that could decide the 2024 presidential election was lower than in the country as a whole.

Over this period, Civiqs gave Biden an average net approval of -22, with positive net ratings recorded only in the states of Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont.

However, in Pennsylvania his net approval was -25, while it was -28 in Nevada, -32 in Arizona, -27 in Georgia, and -34 in Michigan, all of which he won in November 2020.

Recently, a New York Democratic politician warned that Trump had received an “alarming” level of support in the city.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine commented: “The number of people in New York, including people of color I meet, who say positive things about Trump is alarming.”

The strong showing in New York was one of the highlights of the generally disappointing November 2022 midterm elections for Republicans.

