President Xi's Opening Remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab-Xinhua Cooperation Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum and delivers a keynote speech at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum on Thursday.

Here is the full text of his speech:

Further deepen cooperation and move forward to accelerate the construction of a China-Arab community with a shared future

HE Xi Jinping's opening speech

President of the People's Republic of China

At the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference

From the China-Arab Cooperation Forum

Beijing, May 30, 2024

Your Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa,

Your Excellency President Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi,

Your Excellency President Kais Saied,

Your Highness President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,

Your Excellency the Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit of the League of Arab States,

Heads of delegations,

Distinguished guests,

Friends,

It is a great pleasure for me to attend the opening ceremony of the Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. It always warms my heart to meet Arab friends. The friendship between the Chinese and Arab people is deeply rooted in our friendly exchanges along the ancient Silk Road, our common struggles for national liberation and our win-win cooperation to promote national development.

Sino-Arab relations have continued to reach new heights since the start of the new century. At the first China-Arab summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in December 2022, my Arab colleagues and I unanimously agreed to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era. China is satisfied with the progress we have made in implementing the Summit outcomes. It will work with the Arab side to strengthen the role of the Summit in providing strategic guidance for the rapid and continued growth of China-Arab relations. I am pleased to announce that we will host the second China Summit in 2026, which will be a new milestone in China-Arab relations.

Distinguished guests,

Friends,

As changes unprecedented in a century are rapidly occurring across the world, China and Arab states are striving to fulfill their historic missions of national rejuvenation and faster national development. Building a China-Arab community with a shared future is a strong declaration of our common desire to usher in a new era for China-Arab relations and a better future for the world.

China will work with the Arab side as good partners to make our relations a model for maintaining global peace and stability. In this turbulent world, peaceful relations are born from mutual respect, and lasting security is based on fairness and justice. We will respect, with the Arab side, the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the independent choice of each nation and the reality formed over the course of history, and we will strive to find solutions to sensitive issues that support the equity and justice and support peace and security. .

China will work with the Arab side in the spirit of equality and mutual benefit to make our relations a fine example of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. The spirit of the Silk Road is passed down from generation to generation. It keeps Sino-Arab relations up to date, for the benefit of both peoples. In this interdependent world, we will further strengthen the synergy of development strategies with the Arab side. We will strengthen cooperation in key areas such as oil, gas, trade and infrastructure, step up promotion of new growth areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), investment, financing and new energy , and together we will embark on an innovative and green path to prosperity.

China will work with the Arab side in a spirit of inclusion and mutual learning to make our relations a paradigm of harmonious coexistence among civilizations. In a world of increasing diversity, more dialogue means less confrontation, and more inclusion means less estrangement. Peace, truth, integrity and inclusion are the common pursuit of the Chinese and Arab people. We are ready to work with the Arab side to promote people-to-people exchanges, uphold the common values ​​of humanity and create a shining example of mutual learning among civilizations in the new era.

China will work closely with the Arab side to make our relations a model for promoting good global governance. All humanity shares a common future, which has become an inevitable trend. But the deficits in governance, trust, peace and development are widening. This calls on us to improve global governance according to the principle of “plan together, build together and benefit together”. We are ready to work with the Arab side to jointly uphold an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and establish a model of South-South cooperation in global governance.

Distinguished guests,

Friends,

At the first China-Arab States Summit, I proposed “eight major cooperation initiatives” for our pragmatic cooperation. Since then, the Belt and Road cooperation documents we signed have expanded to cover a wide range of areas through our joint efforts over the past year and more. Further progress has been made in scientific R&D and technology transfer. Trade and energy cooperation has reached new heights. Small and beautiful livelihood projects are progressing alongside flagship projects. Cooperation in areas such as food security, green innovation and health is deepening and becoming more substantial. Platforms for exchange and cooperation between people work well. Initial results have been obtained in the “eight major cooperation initiatives”. In the future, China is willing to work with the Arab side on this basis to establish the following “five frameworks of cooperation” to accelerate the construction of a China-Arab community with a shared future.

The first is a more dynamic innovation framework. China will build ten joint laboratories with the Arab side in areas such as life and health, AI, green and low-carbon development, modern agriculture, as well as space and information technology . We will strengthen cooperation in the field of AI to enable it to strengthen the real economy and promote a broad-based global governance system in the field of AI. We are also ready to build with the Arab side a joint space debris observation center and a Beidou application, cooperation and development center, and intensify cooperation in manned space missions and passenger aircraft.

The second is an expanded framework for investment and financing cooperation. We are ready to establish an industry and investment cooperation forum with the Arab side, continue to expand the China-Arab interbank association, and more quickly implement loan-funded cooperation projects. special funds in favor of the industrialization of the Middle East. the East as well as through the line of credit for Sino-Arab financial cooperation. China supports closer cooperation between financial institutions of the two sides, invites Arab states to issue panda bonds in China, and invites Arab banks to join the cross-border interbank payment system. China is also ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the Arab side on central bank digital currency.

The third is a more multifaceted energy cooperation framework. China will further strengthen strategic cooperation with the Arab side in the field of oil and gas and integrate supply security with market security. China is ready to work with the Arab side in the research and development of new energy technologies and in the production of equipment. We will support Chinese energy companies and financial institutions to participate in renewable energy projects in the Arab States with a total installed capacity of more than 3 million kilowatts.

The fourth is a more balanced framework for mutually beneficial economic and trade relations. China will continue to vigorously implement development cooperation projects worth a total of 3 billion RMB yuan. She is ready to accelerate negotiations on bilateral and regional free trade agreements and advance the dialogue mechanism for e-commerce cooperation. China welcomes the Arab side's active participation in the China International Import Expo and is willing to increase the Arab side's imports of non-energy products, especially agricultural products.

The fifth is a broader framework for exchanges between people. China is ready to establish with the Arab side the China-Arab Center of the World Civilization Initiative, expand the size and influence of the China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development, accelerate the creation platforms such as the Think Tank Alliance, Youth Development Forum, University Alliance and the Research Center on Cultural and Tourism Cooperation. China will invite 200 Arab political party leaders to visit China every year. We plan to work with the Arab side to achieve the target of 10 million round-trip tourist visits over the next five years.

Distinguished guests,

Friends,

The Middle East is a land with broad prospects for development, but war still rages there. Since last October, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has considerably intensified, plunging the population into enormous suffering. The war must not last indefinitely. Justice should not be absent forever. The commitment to the two-state solution must not be wavered at will. China firmly supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital. He supports full Palestinian membership in the UN and supports a broader, authoritative and more effective international peace conference. In addition to the RMB 100 million in emergency humanitarian aid, China will provide an additional RMB 500 million in aid to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support post-conflict reconstruction. We will donate $3 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East to support its emergency humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

As an Arabic saying goes, friends are the sun of life. We will continue to work with our Arab friends to perpetuate the spirit of China-Arab friendship, build a better future together, and make the road sunny for a China-Arab community with a shared future!

THANKS!