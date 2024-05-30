Highlighting Cirebon Vina Murder Case, Jokowi: Ask National Police Chief









Bali – The Vina Cirebon murder case continues to unfold. The murder case which was made into a feature film titled “Vina: Before 7 Days” also caught the attention of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi asked the National Police to continue monitoring and investigating the case transparently. He admitted passing the message to National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. “Ask the police chief. I said the matter should be properly monitored and transparent, everything is open, there is nothing to hide,” Jokowi said after a working visit to Lawang Agung Market , in South Sumatra, Thursday. (30/5/2024), cited by Détik News. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT So far, police have named eight suspects in the Vina Cirebon murder case. Previously, the police managed to arrest a person who had been on the wanted list (DPO) since 2016, namely Pegi Setiawan alias Perong. The West Java Regional Police confirmed that there were no more fugitives for the murder of Vina and Eky after Pegi's arrest. Police also stressed that there were nine suspects in total, not eleven. “I have to emphasize that there are not eleven suspects in total, but nine, so there is only one DPO,” said West Java Regional Police Crime Director Commissioner Surawan during a press conference at the West Java Regional Police, as quoted by detikjabarSunday (5/26/2024). Surawan explained that there was only one fugitive in this case, namely Pegi, who was arrested. Meanwhile, eight other suspects have been tried and are serving prison sentences. “We make sure that there are five different statements from the suspect, some of which explain five, some of which explain one, we investigate further,” he said. The head of the Public Relations Division of the General Directorate of National Police, Inspector General Sandi Nugroho, explained that this case was colored by the suspect's fictitious testimony. Finally, the two DPO names that previously existed are now deleted. The National Police, Sandi said, is always open to providing information or other evidence to fully elucidate this case. “That means we are open if there is information and other evidence that can be provided to police as additional information to solve this case,” Sandi said. This article was published on Détik News. Learn more here! Watch the video “Family of former Cirebon regent denies involvement in Vina murder case“

