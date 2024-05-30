



Top line

Former President Donald Trump launched a wide-ranging rant on Truth Social on Wednesday as a jury deliberated whether to convict or acquit him in his Manhattan hush money case, writing on Truth Social that he didn't even know what the charges were, falsely claiming the jury didn't know. must reach a unanimous decision and attack actor Robert De Niro for criticizing him in front of the Manhattan courthouse.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal… [+] Court on May 29, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump said Judge Juan Merchan's jury instructions are RIDICULOUS, UNCONSTITUTIONAL AND UN-AMERICAN, calling Merchan a highly conflicted radical left-wing judge and the case a third world election interference hoax.

Trump also suggested that his lack of understanding of the accusations was a matter of injustice, writing that he is RIGHT TO SPECIFICITY LIKE EVERYONE else.

Trump later took to Truth Social to claim that De Niro's appearance at a Biden campaign press conference outside the courthouse on Tuesday was an effort to create some chaos outside the courthouse and to influence the trial.

Under a 2020 Supreme Court ruling, juries in state criminal courts must reach a unanimous verdict.

If the jury convicts Trump of falsifying business records, it must also unanimously agree that Trump did so with the intent to promote or prevent the election of any person to public office by unlawful means, although Merchan rejected a request from Trump's defense lawyers to require the jury to agree on the nature of these illegal means.

Prosecutors upgraded the 34 counts of falsifying business records, which are typically misdemeanors, to misdemeanors by proposing that Trump committed those offenses in conjunction with three potential predicate crimes, including tax violations, falsification of other business records or violations of federal campaign finance law.

Key context

Trump became the first former or current US president to face criminal charges last year when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office indicted him in the case, and he could again enter the history if the jury convicted him. The jury began its deliberations Wednesday after Trump's lawyers and prosecutors made their final arguments during an 11-hour hearing the day before. Prosecutors allege that Trump, or someone else following Trump's instructions, illegally mislabeled reimbursements to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, of the $130,000 Cohen allegedly paid the adult film star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors say Trump orchestrated the scheme to silence Daniel's allegations of a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 in an effort to improve his chances of winning the 2016 election, and then falsely called his legal fee reimbursements by Cohen. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case, denied the affair with Daniels and claimed, without evidence, that the case was brought to help Biden win the November election.

To monitor

If the jury fails to reach a unanimous verdict, Merchan could order all 12 jurors to continue their deliberations under what is known as an Allen charge. Merchan could declare a mistrial if the jury fails to reach a conclusion, leaving Bragg open to retry the case, which would likely happen after the November election.

Tangent

The charges against Trump carry a penalty of up to $5,000 in fines or four years in prison, although legal experts say a prison sentence is unlikely given the nature accusations and Trump's lack of criminal record.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2024/05/29/trump-claims-he-doesnt-know-what-the-charges-are-during-jury-deliberation-blasts-deniro-again/

