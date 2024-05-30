Erdoan signals military intervention ahead of possible Kurdish elections in Syria





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Thursday that Turkey will not allow Kurdish-led groups in Syria to establish a semi-autonomous state along its borders following the announcement of upcoming municipal elections by the Syrian Democratic Forces (FDS), The Associated Press. reported. We are closely following the aggressive actions of the terrorist organization against the territorial integrity of our country and Syria under the pretext of elections, Erdoan said, referring to the SDF's plan to hold local elections on June 11 in the northern and eastern provinces of Syria. Syria, including Hassakeh, Raqqa, Deir el-Zour and parts of Aleppo. Turkey has long opposed the presence of Kurdish militias along its border, accusing them of being linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group that has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1984. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey. , the United States and the European Union. However, the People's Protection Units (YPG), the main Kurdish militia in Syria and a key component of the SDF, has been a crucial ally for the United States in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Turkey will never allow the separatist organization to establish a terrorist state just beyond its southern borders in northern Syria and Iraq, Erdoan said during the Efes-2024 joint military exercise . Erdoan's remarks come shortly after a major meeting of Turkey's National Security Council (MGK) on May 28, which underlined Turkey's commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq. A statement from the MGK highlighted the threat posed by the PKK and the SDF and underlined Turkey's determination to prevent any change in the region's status quo. Turkey has carried out several military operations in northern Syria since 2016, aimed at keeping Kurdish forces away from its border and creating a buffer zone. Erdoan reiterated that Turkey was ready to take further military action if necessary. We have done what was necessary in the past in the face of a fait accompli. We will not hesitate to act again if faced with the same situation, he said. Erdoan's tough stance also sends a message to the United States, which continues to support the SDF in its efforts against ISIL. This support has been a point of contention between Ankara and Washington, straining their relations. Turkey plans to raise this issue at upcoming NATO meetings. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will raise the topic at the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague on May 30-31, and Erdoan is expected to discuss it at the NATO summit in July. Syria's Kurdish-led autonomous administration, which is organizing the elections, sees them as a step toward greater self-government. However, Turkey perceives these elections as a step towards the creation of an independent Kurdish entity, which it considers a direct threat to its national security. The elections planned by the FDS come against a backdrop of persistent instability in Syria. Erdoan accused Kurdish groups of intensifying efforts to establish control over the region through coercion and violence. Syria is still in chaos. Syrian separatist terrorist organizations have intensified their pressure, efforts and threats on the local population, he said. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

