What will happen if former President Donald Trump is convicted in New York?





Here's what to expect if Trump is convicted.

Unlikely guard

Trump was not detained during the New York trial and is unlikely to be handcuffed and placed behind bars immediately after his conviction, even though the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of four years from prison.

It's not like on TV where the defendant is handcuffed and incarcerated, said former Manhattan Deputy District Attorney Richard Serafini, a Florida-based attorney who is not involved in any of Trump's prosecutions.

Serafini, who specializes in white-collar crime defense, said Trump would likely remain free on his own recognizance while awaiting sentencing.

That would be consistent with the situation of many other nonviolent offenders who typically remain on bond while awaiting sentencing, said John Acevedo, a law professor at Emory whose specialties include criminal procedure.

A break before sentencing

The judge will set a sentencing date likely within weeks of his conviction, giving prosecutors and Trump's lawyers time to prepare their arguments and supporting documents, legal experts said.

Most states do not pronounce sentencing on the same day of sentencing, Acevedo said. Usually a report is generated by the probation or prisons department. The prosecutor would then have the opportunity to intervene, as would the defense, to propose sentences.

Trump could be sentenced to four years in prison for each count he is convicted of. But the judge could also decide that a non-custodial sentence, such as a fine, house arrest or probation, is sufficient.

Chris Timmons, a former metro Atlanta prosecutor who has closely followed the Trump trial, said the gigantic hassle of incarcerating a former president means Trump could face house arrest or some sort of suspended sentence, where he would stay out of prison as long as he followed the rules. certain conditions.

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, would likely be confined to Trump Tower in New York if sentenced to house arrest, and could be barred from leaving the state while on probation, a Acevedo said.

Expected call

It is almost certain that Trump would appeal his conviction, but he would have to wait for the trial judge to convict him and issue a final judgment in the case.

There are two levels of appeals courts in New York, as in Georgia, Serafini explained. The state's intermediate appeals court would likely take up the case first, before it could be elevated to the state's highest court.

Appeals typically take months to decide, and an opinion in Trump's case would likely be issued in 2025, legal experts said.

Trump's sentence could be suspended pending the outcome of the appeal, Serafini and Acevedo said. Timmons said Trump may also be required to post bail in order to delay judgment against him pending an appeal decision.

To win on appeal, Trump would have to prove that the trial court made a legal error that harmed his case. He could be retried.

A second booking photo?

If Trump is placed in a correctional facility after being sentenced, he will likely be subject to standard procedures, including having his photograph and fingerprints registered, experts said.

Although Trump faces criminal charges in four states, his mug shot was only taken in Georgia, where he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in August. Trump and 14 others are charged with criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 general election.

Trump could also be photographed and fingerprinted by prison staff if he is sentenced to house arrest or probation, as violations of those sentences can lead to prison time, Acevedo said.

Most states require all convicted felons to be photographed and fingerprinted in their databases, Acevedo said. If (Trump is) convicted of a crime and sentenced to anything other than a fine, I would expect fingerprints and a photograph to be taken.

He said Trump would likely be strip-searched and medically examined if imprisoned, because such exams are almost mandatory for all new prisoners.

