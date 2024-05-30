Viral Raffi Ahmad uploads photo of Prabowo-Kaesang's niece for DKI Jakarta gubernatorial election – Solopos.com





SOLOPOS.COM – Photo of the duo of the nephew of the elected president, Prabowo Subianto, namely Budisatrio Djiwandono and the youngest son of the current president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Kaesang Pangarep, candidates for the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections (Special/Capture screen).

Solopos.com, JAKARTA Artist Raffi Ahmad put online a duo of the nephews of the elected president, Prabowo Subiantonamely Budisatrio Djiwandono and the youngest son of current President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Kaesang Parangep running as a candidate for governor (cagub) and candidate for vice governor (cawagub) in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. The photo was uploaded to his Instagram account @raffinagita1717. In his message, Raffi encouraged Budi-Kaesang. Promotion

You can see a photo of Budi and Kaesang accompanied by the words cagub and cawagub DKI Jakarta and accompanied by the words “For Jakarta 2024”. Budi-Kaesang's photo has the national monument (Monas) as the background. At the top right of Budi-Kaesang's photo is also the regional symbol belonging to the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government (Pemprov). “Mas Budi Djiwandono and Mas Kaesang for Jakarta. “The enthusiasm of young people,” said Raffi, Tuesday (29/5/2024). The same photo was also uploaded by the daily chairman of the Gerindra Party's Central Leadership Council (DPP), Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, through his Instagram account. @sufmi_dasco. “Budisatrio Djiwandono-Kaesang Pangarep for Jakarta 2024,” Dasco wrote. For information, during the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) Budisatrio became commander of the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka TKN communications team. In the Gerindra Party, Budi served as general vice president (waketum) for agriculture. Meanwhile, Kaesang is currently the General Chairman (Ketum) of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). To run in the 2024 gubernatorial elections, Kaesang is limited by the minimum age requirement for gubernatorial candidates of 30 years. Check out other news and articles at Google News Discover various selected and latest news from Solopos.com on the WhatsApp channel by clicking on Soloposcom and Telegram Group “Latest news from Solopos.com” Click on this link.

