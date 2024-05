Donald Trump can sue his niece over New York Times article, New York appeals court rules

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A New York state appeals court says Donald Trump can sue his niece Mary Trump for giving the New York Times information as part of its 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into his finances and his alleged efforts to avoid taxes.

The Manhattan Appellate Division has found “substantial” legal basis for Donald Trump to claim that his niece violated the confidentiality provisions of a 2001 agreement regarding the estate of her father, Fred Trump Sr.

A five-judge panel said it was unclear whether Mary Trump's disclosures were subject to confidentiality, or how long both sides wanted the provisions to remain in effect.

It also showed that the former US president may have only deserved minimal damages, not the $100 million he was seeking.

“At a minimum, nominal damages may still be awarded in a breach of contract claim, even in the absence of actual damages,” the court said.

Mary Trump's lawyers said the lawsuit violated a state law prohibiting frivolous cases intended to silence critics and “chill and retaliate against” their free speech. These cases are called strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPPs.

“Mary made a valuable contribution to the public’s knowledge of the former president through her unique perspective as a family member,” her lawyer Anne Champion said in a statement. “We are confident that she will be vindicated as the case progresses.”

Champion also said that Donald Trump “cannot claim any harm for publishing truthful information.”

Alina Habba, Donald Trump's lawyer, said she looks forward to holding her niece “fully accountable for her blatant and egregious breach of contract.”

Thursday's ruling upheld a June 2023 ruling by state Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed.

Reed also dismissed Donald Trump's claims against the Times and three journalists and ordered him in January to pay $392,639 of their legal fees.

In November 2022, Reed dismissed Mary Trump's separate lawsuit accusing her uncle and two of her siblings of defrauding her out of a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The Times' articles challenged Donald Trump's claim that he was a self-made billionaire.

He said he received the equivalent of $413 million from his father, largely the result of “dubious” tax schemes in the 1990s, including the undervaluation of his family's real estate holdings. Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Mary Trump, a psychologist, identified herself as a Times source in her tell-all 2020 bestseller, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.”

The case is Trump v. Trump, New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, 1st Department, No. 2023-03021.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Rod Nickel)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-sue-niece-over-161215365.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos