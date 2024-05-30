Politics
Sunak challenged for party by worker whose mother died during pandemic
The Prime Minister apologized for “what was happening in Downing Street” and then highlighted his role in implementing furlough.
Rishi Sunak faced the partygate scandal, as a worker whose mother died during the pandemic asked the Prime Minister how he could be trusted.
Mr Sunak was forced to apologize for “what was happening in Downing Street” and for attending a lockdown-breaking rally for which he was fined.
The first question asked during a question-and-answer session with staff during Mr Sunak's election campaign visit to Niftylift, a cherry picker manufacturer near Milton Keynes, came from Nick Fox.
The 35-year-old environment, health and safety executive told the Prime Minister he lost his mother in 2020, a month after Mr Sunak attended the celebration. former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's birthday at No.10.
“How can anyone trust you or the party after things like that?” » asked Mr. Fox.
Mr Sunak replied: “Well, I'm really sorry that you lost your mother and particularly in these circumstances, because it hasn't been easy for so many people during the pandemic, the impact that it's had on everyone's life.
“And I can’t imagine what it must have been like for you to not be able to be with her at that time.” It's really difficult.
“And I’m sorry about what was happening in Downing Street. And for my part, I apologize for arriving early to a meeting.
The Prime Minister then highlighted his work as then Chancellor, implementing the furlough scheme during the Covid-19 crisis.
He said: “As you know, I have been working on things to help you and your business, and many other families like this.
“And in fact, that's probably the same time you got to know me as Chancellor.”
“Most of you didn't know who I was before, and I appeared on your television screens to announce the furlough scheme…I hope some of you here have benefited from some of the support that we have put in place.”
Mr Fox later said he was unconvinced by Mr Sunak's response.
He told the PA news agency: “He talked about tough times and that sort of thing. They didn't tighten their belts. They gave lots of contracts to their friends and that kind of thing.
“His apology is not accepted. I wasn't looking for excuses either.
He said he was “not really surprised” when he found out about parties at Downing Street around the same time his mother, Christine Fox, died aged 66.
“I think we all knew things like this were going to happen. It was going to be one rule for us and another rule for them.
“That doesn't really make it any easier. It's always very frustrating.
Sunak and Johnson were fined for attending the former prime minister's birthday party at Downing Street in June 2020.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.perspectivemedia.com/sunak-challenged-over-partygate-by-worker-whose-mother-died-during-pandemic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- At his final Lok Sabha election rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas | News from India
- Sunak challenged for party by worker whose mother died during pandemic
- John Lennon, help! Guitar sold for nearly $2.9 million at auction | Entertainment
- CFPB launches investigation into unwanted fees in mortgage closing costs
- Google and Magic Leap team up for augmented reality
- Donald Trump found guilty of hush money plot to influence 2016 election | Donald Trump trial
- Gaza pier suspension another blow to struggling US humanitarian mission
- William H. Macy on Hollywood's 'Portrait of Violence'
- Team India ends their campaign on a high!
- Emily Ratajkowski's white lace dress was bohemian-chic at its best
- Gemini 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash GA, with support for 1.5 Flash tuning, increased rate limits, and other API updates
- Actor Nick Pasqual accused of stabbing Hollywood makeup artist