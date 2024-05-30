Sunak challenged for party by worker whose mother died during pandemic

The Prime Minister apologized for “what was happening in Downing Street” and then highlighted his role in implementing furlough.

Rishi Sunak faced the partygate scandal, as a worker whose mother died during the pandemic asked the Prime Minister how he could be trusted.

Mr Sunak was forced to apologize for “what was happening in Downing Street” and for attending a lockdown-breaking rally for which he was fined.

The first question asked during a question-and-answer session with staff during Mr Sunak's election campaign visit to Niftylift, a cherry picker manufacturer near Milton Keynes, came from Nick Fox.

The 35-year-old environment, health and safety executive told the Prime Minister he lost his mother in 2020, a month after Mr Sunak attended the celebration. former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's birthday at No.10.

“How can anyone trust you or the party after things like that?” » asked Mr. Fox.

Mr Sunak replied: “Well, I'm really sorry that you lost your mother and particularly in these circumstances, because it hasn't been easy for so many people during the pandemic, the impact that it's had on everyone's life.

“And I can’t imagine what it must have been like for you to not be able to be with her at that time.” It's really difficult.

“And I’m sorry about what was happening in Downing Street. And for my part, I apologize for arriving early to a meeting.

Nick Fox, whose mother died during the pandemic, asked Rishi Sunak about partygate (David Lynch/PA)

The Prime Minister then highlighted his work as then Chancellor, implementing the furlough scheme during the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: “As you know, I have been working on things to help you and your business, and many other families like this.

“And in fact, that's probably the same time you got to know me as Chancellor.”

“Most of you didn't know who I was before, and I appeared on your television screens to announce the furlough scheme…I hope some of you here have benefited from some of the support that we have put in place.”

The first question asked of Rishi Sunak during the Buckinghamshire Q&A was about partygate (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Fox later said he was unconvinced by Mr Sunak's response.

He told the PA news agency: “He talked about tough times and that sort of thing. They didn't tighten their belts. They gave lots of contracts to their friends and that kind of thing.

“His apology is not accepted. I wasn't looking for excuses either.

He said he was “not really surprised” when he found out about parties at Downing Street around the same time his mother, Christine Fox, died aged 66.

“I think we all knew things like this were going to happen. It was going to be one rule for us and another rule for them.

“That doesn't really make it any easier. It's always very frustrating.

Sunak and Johnson were fined for attending the former prime minister's birthday party at Downing Street in June 2020.