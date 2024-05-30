At his final Lok Sabha election rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas | News from India

Addressing his final Lok Sabha election rally at Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared his government's works with the ideology of Guru Ravidas and attacked the Indian bloc, particularly the Congress, for violating the Constitution during the State of Emergency and the riots of 1984. against the Sikhs.

Today they (Congress and INDIA) are talking about danger to the Constitution and snatching of reservation for SC, ST and OBC if BJP comes back to power, but in reality they want to snatch reservation of these classes and give it your all. to Muslims. They want to divide the country on the basis of religion and want to give reservations on the basis of religion, PM Modi said.

Punjab will go to polls on June 1 in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Som Parkash's wife Anita is the BJP candidate for Hoshiarpur, a reserved Lok Sabha constituency with a population of 34 per cent Dalits, a majority of whom belong to the Ravidassia and Valmiki communities.

Starting his speech by paying homage to goddesses Chintpurni and Nayanadevi and Guru Gobind Singh, Modi called Hoshiarpur a small Kashi. This is the land of Guru Ravidas Ji. Just as I am an MP from Kashi, Guru Ravidas was born there. It is very fortunate for me that the election campaign is ending in Hoshiarpur, PM Modi said.

Guru Ravidas, born in Varanasi, has a large following in Punjab as he stayed in the state for a long time. Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts are a hub of the Ravidassia community, an important vote bank.

Comparing the works of his government with the ideology of Guru Ravidas, Prime Minister Modi said: Guru Ravidas ji said that I desire a state where everyone gets food. Over the past ten years, we have provided free food and healthcare to the poorest of the poor. Today, no poor mother or woman should sleep on an empty stomach. Likewise, illnesses are no longer hidden. They have ration cards and Ayushman cards.

He added: Guru Ravidas ji wanted a society without discrimination. The benefits of the Modi government's schemes benefit everyone without any discrimination. Everyone has a pucca house, a gas connection and an electricity connection. Such projects gave the poor the right to live with dignity.

Guru Ravidas ji also said that even if you have a lifespan of 100 years, you should work throughout your life because this work is worship. This sentiment is reflected in our government. Even during an election period, our government does not waste a single moment. A road map has been prepared for the next 125 days, PM Modi said, adding that out of 125 days, 25 days will be dedicated to youth and major decisions have been planned. It is a privilege of the BJP government that we have been given the opportunity to honor things related to Guru Ravidas, Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that he had the opportunity to work in Varanasi, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas. From the construction of temples to the roads, everything is done so that you do not encounter any inconvenience during your visit. I am an MP from Kashi, so whenever you come there, you are my guest. I don't hold back on hospitality, he said.

Stating that he was fortunate to lay the foundation stone of Guru Ravidass memorial in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi also said that efforts had been made to promote a place in Tughlakabad, Delhi, associated with the Guru.

Prime Minister Modi has also been courting the Valmiki and Sikh communities. Today I am in Hoshiarpur, so I am sharing my thoughts with you. After 500 years, the Ram temple was built in Ayodhya. If anyone fought first for the temple, it was the Sikh brothers. Then the temple was built. Ayodhya airport is named after Valmiki ji. So, Adampur airport will also be named after the Guru. The work will be carried out quickly after the formation of the government. During the crisis in Afghanistan, we brought the Swaroop (copies) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib with full respect. A decision was taken to celebrate the day in memory of the young Sahibzadas, he said.

Prime Minister Modi also criticized India's opposition bloc, saying it had caused a lot of damage to the country. During the partition, the Congress could not claim its rights over Kartarpur Sahib. Due to vote bank politics, the Congress continued to oppose the construction of the Ram temple. Today, we are talking about protecting the Constitution. They were the ones who damaged the Constitution during the Emergency of 1975. The Sikhs were massacred in 1984. Where was the Constitution when tires were put around the necks of the Sikh brothers who were brutally burnt, a asked the Prime Minister.

He also accused the opposition of trying to divide the country on the basis of religion through reservations. Modi will not let reservations end. Their intentions regarding reservations are dangerous. They will remove reservation from SC, ST and OBC and give it to Muslims. In this 2024 election, Modi has revealed his plan, the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress holds a doctorate in corruption. Today, a radical party has also joined hands with the Congress. They claim to be fighting face to face here, while they are together in Delhi. They used to say that they will make Punjab drug free, but they have made drugs their source of income. Here, the mining mafia is also rife. They pushed Punjab into gang wars. They ruined industry and agriculture. They become the first to oppress women. Their policies are wrong, their slogans are also wrong, Modi said.

Punjab is the land of brave warriors and their valor. But the INDIA alliance insulted him. These are the same people who demanded proof of surgical strikes. The Congress and the INDIA alliance are leaving no stone unturned to weaken our armed forces, he added.



Talking about the Indian Army, several people from Hoshiarpur have joined the armed forces. Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of failing to fulfill its promise of One Rank One pension scheme for ex-servicemen for 40 years. Punjab and Himachal are the land of soldiers. When I was declared a candidate for the post of Prime Minister in 2013, I talked about giving a top pension to Rewari, but the Congress lied and said that they had given a top pension with only Rs 500 crore while we could do it by depositing Rs 1.25. lakh crore in the account of ex-servicemen, Modi said.

Don't force me to open my mouth; if necessary, I will expose your seven generations, Modi said, alleging that the Congress had insulted Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat. They did not allow for the upgrading and modernization of the armed forces. No matter how much they curse me, Modi will not tolerate disrespect towards the army, he added.

Prime Minister Modi said people have decided to vote for a Modi government for the third time. After decades, a government enjoying an absolute majority is on the verge of a hat-trick. Today, every Indian is linked to the dream of a developed India. This is why every citizen blesses us. I said from the Red Fort that the 21st century would be India's century. When we go abroad, people see how much respect India has gained. When there is a strong government in the country, even foreign governments recognize our strength. Who better than Punjab, the land of warriors, to understand this? he said.

Urging voters to break records by coming forward to vote in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi said, “I have come to seek your cooperation to let a lotus bloom in all the seats of Punjab.”