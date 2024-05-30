Imran Khan says his only regret was trusting then Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa





Islamabad, May 30 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said his only regret during his tenure was trusting General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, accusing the former chief of army to single-handedly spread “stories” about him to obtain a second extension at the head of the army. Khan, 71, who was ousted from power in April 2022 through an opposition motion of no confidence, had criticized General Bajwa for playing a vital role against his government. Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, currently incarcerated in Adiala jail in connection with several cases, criticized Pakistan's political and military leadership with particular focus on his friend-turned-enemy, the General Bajwa, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing Khan's interview with the journalist. Mehdi Hasan for Zeteo which was published on Wednesday. The interview was conducted through a letter sent by Mehdi with questions to Khan, and the journalist was not allowed to ask follow-up questions, the newspaper said. “I am certain that this ordeal was orchestrated by General Bajwa. I do not hold anyone else responsible. He meticulously planned and executed this plan, presenting himself as a deceptive character, creating lies and false narratives to causing national and international chaos, all to ensure its continuance,” Khan said in response to a question about who he blames for his imprisonment. as prime minister, he had approved a three-year extension for General Bajwa in 2019, just three months before the army chief's scheduled retirement. However, in an interview with Bol News in 2022, Khan said that he made a mistake in granting this extension. “He (Bajwa) completely failed to understand the harmful impact of his actions on democracy and Pakistan, Khan said in his interview. When asked if he still believed that the US president's administration Joe Biden was involved in a coup aimed at removing him from office, Khan placed the blame firmly and solely on former Chief of Army Staff, General Bajwa, alone. , spread stories about me in countries like the United States, portraying me as anti-American or uninterested in good relations with them, he said. His insatiable thirst for power made him unpredictable, Imran said. , adding that [Gen Bajwas] personal greed turned him into a bull in a china shop. The former cricketer-turned-politician said he always fought for the rule of law in Pakistan, adding that if justice was delivered equally, there would be no need for anyone like him. “General Bajwa's poison may have had a short-term effect, but it will not last,” Khan said. “Most countries view our army as a stabilizing force in an unstable political landscape. This is constantly used through brutal force and deception, it is becoming difficult for many countries to speak out. I don't mind if no one speaks out about my treatment, but the world should raise their voice for democracy and the 250 million. of residents of Pakistan, whose mandate has been largely stolen Since the February 8 general elections – in which his party was unable to participate – Khan has said he is ready for any potential dialogue after the return of the stolen mandate. , referring to alleged rigged elections and the Pakistan People's Party called on Khan's party to abandon its street protests and engage in “meaningful” dialogue with the government. While recognizing the current government, Khan said it lacked legitimacy and that the PML-N had barely won. no seats in Parliament. Khan has been in prison since August last year after being convicted in some of the nearly 200 cases he has received since his ouster in April 2022.

