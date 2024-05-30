Donald Trump used racist slurs on set of 'The Apprentice,' producer says





Twenty years after The Apprentice debuted on NBC, putting the slogan “You're fired” on the nation's lips and starring Donald Trump, the sweeping nondisclosure agreements signed by its producers are beginning to expire. This week, one of the show's lead producers in seasons one and two shares never-before-seen details — just as Trump's bid to retake the White House in 2024 shifts into high gear.

Bill Pruitt's first-person account of the beginnings of The Apprentice, published Thursday by Slate, details how Trump and the team behind the NBC reality series “embarked on an American fraud that would exceed the wildest imagination of its creators. Pruitt's account contains details similar to what many believe was found in the legendary “Apprentice Tapes” – broadcast clips and excerpts sought by prosecutors during his presidency and which even gave rise to a TV show showing Tom Arnold searching for them. Here are five of the most compelling revelations from Pruitt's semi-revealed article.

Trump allegedly used a racist slur to describe a candidate

Pruitt makes clear that, in his view, Trump was a master of the art of deception, but that in a format built on staged and fake moments, he was an incompetent reality TV star. And at one point, the producer claims that Trump's inability to remember names, judge performances or pick a winner on the show prompted him to use a racial slur. According to Pruitt, candidate Kwame Jackson, a Black Goldman Sachs broker, had an ease and intelligence that was obvious to learning advisor Carolyn Kepcher, so she floated him backstage as a potential winner – months before the decision is made. air – saying he would be “a great addition to the organization” (winning apprentices were awarded positions in the Trump Organization).

Trump resisted this strongly, Pruitt recalled, with his body language, grimacing and nodding, already giving off a “You're fired” energy. After some back-and-forth about why Jackson wasn't firing Omarosa (he didn't have such power on the show, unbeknownst to Trump), the future president reportedly said, “Yeah, but I mean, the Would America buy a [N-word] winner?”

Pruitt describes everyone present as entirely mortified, and he regrets that that wasn't where he drew the line and left the show. This revelation, if true, could have had major consequences in 2018, when a legal group was seeking evidence of such comments from the Apprentice in its lawsuit against the White House after the Trump administration shut down Temporarily ending protected status for thousands of immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and Honduras. This could have been used to argue that the decision was racially motivated.

Trump, at the time, tweeted that no such footage could exist because, he said, “I don't have that word in my vocabulary, and never have.”

But this is not an isolated incident according to Pruitt, who wrote that Trump “made crude comments that he found funny or amusing — some of them both misogynistic and racist.”

Trump has consistently made sexist and lewd comments about women

Pruitt says the Trump who was heard on the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape — in which he told former host Billy Bush that when it comes to married women, his fame allows him to “grab them by the pussy” – was not one. -off moment from The Apprentice star.

After looking at the women on set “with the gaze of a hungry lion,” as Pruitt writes, Trump discussed their attributes with those around him. And his preferences were clear from his actions, the producer recalls.

“While ogling a camera assistant or assessing the physical attributes of a candidate for the listener, he orders a camerawoman to get off an elevator in which she is about to film him. ‘It’s too heavy,’ I hear him say,” Pruitt recalled. “Another camerawoman, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, makes comparisons to Trump with her own. [daughter] Ivanka Trump,” Pruitt wrote. “'There's a beautiful woman behind that camera,' he once said to a line of 10 different operators set up in the lobby of Trump Tower. is all I want to watch.”

Pruitt writes that Trump also fired a female candidate after her professional shortcomings were explained to him — but, he writes, the host managed to objectify her before that: “Trump then raises his hands, cupping them against his chest: 'You mean the one with the…?' He does not know the name of the candidate. Trump ended up firing her.

Trump's dialogue on the show had to be dubbed

While Trump introduces himself, and so The Apprentice had to follow suit, as a “master of the universe” real estate genius, Pruitt claims that the future president does not remember the names of the candidates or “the mechanics of what he had to transmit. as an authoritative tycoon and top brass in Trumpworld. Pruitt recalls a deception initiated when additional dialogue from Trump had to be added in post-production.

“If you listen closely, especially this first episode, you will notice clearly altered dialogue from Trump, both in the execution of tasks and in the meeting room,” he writes.

In this case, a crew set Trump up in the soundproof meeting room and gave him lines while a producer in Los Angeles gave him the names and lines.

“And suddenly Trump knows the names of each of the candidates and says them while the camera cuts to each of their faces. Wow, you think, how does he remember everyone's name? On the spot, he could barely formulate a sentence about how a task would go,” he writes.

Trump allegedly bragged about cheating on Melania at the golf club

One anecdote Pruitt shared came during that memorable trip to the Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York, during the first season of The Apprentice, where contestant Bill Rancic oversaw a celebrity tournament. According to his account, when he met his star at one of his residences on the property, which has a 140-acre course where stars like Jack Nicholson and Clint Eastwood have teeed off, Trump informed him to a secret he hid from his fiancée. (and now wife, Melanie Trump).

“'Melania doesn't even know this place,'” Trump said, according to Pruitt's recollection. This revelation, he adds, was not discreetly mentioned to the producer but to several people and was accompanied by “sneers, implying that the function of the house is his personal den for his sexual exploits, which are all unknown to his then-fiancée, Melania. Knauss. »

The Apprentis audience was “defrauded”

Throughout his essay, Pruitt points out various ways in which the show and its star, and reality TV at large, are never quite what they seem. He says the show used various tactics, not only with Trump, but also to manipulate elements. And this from the sets (“the wooden furniture of Trump Tower is chipped or peeling”) to the dialogues (see above). The tone of any organization is usually set by the top city, and he says The Apprentice is no exception. “We played with the facts, especially regarding Trump,” he wrote. “And if you were one of the 28 million subscribers, there’s a good chance you were cheated.”

Contacted by Slate to verify the many private moments in Pruitt's detailed article, Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump 2024 campaign, issued a categorical denial: “This is a completely fabricated story and bullshit that was already hawked in 2016.”

