Xi Jinping is determined to destroy democracy in Hong Kong





Should we be surprised? Xi Jinping does not like democracy and fights against it all over the world. He can only rejoice at the effects of his law on Hong Kong national security. At the end of a trial without a jury, an aberration in the Hong Kong judicial system, 14 opposition leaders have just been found guilty of subversion. Their horrible act? They defended the principles of democracy. Some people who were outside the courthouse and demonstrating in their favor were arrested. The Chinese government is thus violating the return of Hong Kong to China. According to this treaty, the Hong Kongers were to retain full control of their domestic policy until 2047, following the principle of one state with two systems. During this period, the Chinese government was only responsible for foreign policy and Hong Kong's military security. Chinese interference In fact, the Chinese government quickly interfered in the Hong Kong elections. In the name of security, he took control of the internal politics of the former British colony. In 2020, Beijing imposed a first national security law on Hong Kong. In March 2024, after Beijing's political puppets were installed in power, the Hong Kong Parliament passed a new national security law, even harsher than the 2020 law. Xi Jinping is an enemy of democracy and its attributes. Whether it is freedom of the press, freedom of speech or freedom of association, he will always find himself on the side of the oppressor. Our frightened leaders But what is most disappointing is not so much Xi's attitude, which after all is expected. What is required is the softness, not to say the complicity, of the leaders of the democracies who, at best, pay lip service to China's anti-democratic actions. This is because, you see, companies from democratic countries are doing big business in China. They have done such good business that China, which a few decades ago was worth only 1% of the world economy, is now worth around 35%, in purchasing power parity. Compare with the United States. At the peak of their economic power, in 1960, they were worth 60% of the world economy. Currently, still in purchasing power parity, they account for around 15% of the world economy. Precisely, some will say, how can we resist a China that has become so powerful? The answer is simple: by doing like China then and demanding very harsh conditions for Chinese products, as the Chinese government does with foreign products. But our leaders are easily frightened. Justin Trudeau, for example, is more comfortable discussing the role of women in China, respect for gender or indigenous cultures. He has no control over the real issues.

