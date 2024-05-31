Donald Trump is guilty in his Hush-Money trial in New York





In the case of People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump, a Manhattan jury of five women and seven men on Thursday found the defendant guilty of thirty-four counts of first-degree falsifying business records.

The conviction on these criminal charges is only the most recent stain in the former president's legal history. In a civil trial last year, another New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded the victim, columnist E. Jean Carroll, $5 million. A subsequent lawsuit against Trump for defaming Carroll resulted in an additional award of over eighty-three million dollars in damages. Trump awaits three more trials in Washington, D.C., Florida and Georgia, in which he faces myriad indictments for helping to foment the violent uprising at the U.S. Capitol; criminal mishandling of classified documents; and participation in a conspiracy to illegally alter the outcome of the 2020 election. He further distinguished himself in the annals of American law by being the only president to be impeached twice, the first time for attempting to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the second time for inciting insurrection.

Following the devastating verdict against Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court, voters will now decide how much they care. The question is whether those who remain undecided, particularly in the most critical districts of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Arizona, will be convinced that 'a felony conviction disqualifies Trump from a second term as commander in chief, or so This most recent dishonor is, ultimately, no more concerning than his well-documented history as a bigot, fabulist, and determined authoritarian to run for a second term inflamed by a spirit of vengeance.

The vast majority of the electorate is, to one degree or another, well aware of its many characteristics. It has been around for a long time. He is aggressively transparent, supremely frank about his furies and his prejudices. He seems devoid of shame. Rather than regret a discreet payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress with whom he allegedly had a brief interlude, or even deny it under oath, Trump, during his numerous press conferences outside the courtroom of the 100 Center Street, exploited the trial as a way to illustrate the ongoing narrative of its persecution at the hands of the Biden administration and the deep state. His victim status, he told his supporters, is your victim status. I am you. My reward will be your reward. As the trial progressed, he managed to monetize this story. Its fundraising has increased, particularly from small donors. Such is his talent for self-pity and demagoguery. According to Politico, his ongoing legal threat may be the most effective tool he has.

Trump's personal adventures and interesting accounting practices appear to have given little respite to even the most right-thinking Republican leaders. Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, has called the Bible the foundation of his personal worldview, and yet, following allegations provided by Daniels, former Trump consigliere Michael Cohen and other witnesses, he still visited Center Street. courthouse to show respectful obedience to Trump and denounce the proceedings as a sham.

The situation is no different among Trump's former Republican rivals. Early critics, such as Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and JD Vance of Ohio, are now puppy-dog supporters vying for the vice presidency or a Cabinet position; More persistent opponents, like Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, have also fallen in line. Trump's last real opponent in the Republican primary, his former envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has spent months attacking his character (everything Donald Trump has said or broadcast on television is a lie) and his mental stability (he is unbalanced). . It is more diminished than it was). She blamed him for the Party's losses in 2018, 2020 and 2022, and said she, at least, had the courage to say it: Of course, many of the same politicians who now publicly support Trump privately fear him . They know what a disaster he has been and will continue to be for our party. They're just too scared to say it out loud. Well, I'm not afraid to say the hard truths out loud. And yet, as the trial entered its final days, Haley, predictably, broke down, loudly asserting that she would vote for Trump and, implicitly, his integrity to the four winds. In return, Trump threw Haley a crumb, vaguely suggesting that she might still earn a spot on his team somehow.

Some Wall Street titans demonstrate similar degrees of moral flexibility. Stephen Schwarzman, a billionaire financier who abandoned Trump not because of the insurrection in 2021, but after the Republican Party's poor performance in the 2022 midterm elections, has now meekly returned to the fold. His reasons, he says obscurely, include various political concerns and the dramatic rise in anti-Semitism. (Trump, who has a long history of anti-Semitic statements, said earlier this year that any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion.) Hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin also overcame his doubts. He once called Trump a triple loser; now he's back on board.

Like so many authoritarians of the past, more recently, such as Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orbn and Jair Bolsonaro, Trump deploys bloody rhetoric in which his supporters and the existing order are gravely threatened. The United States is a bankrupt nation headed for disaster. Although the government and media say (correctly) that inflation is trending down and the unemployment rate is below 4%, Trump is darkly predicting a nightmare world of Chinese domination and a 1929-style depression. , if Joe Biden is re-elected, the country will continue to become a third world hellhole run by censors, perverts, criminals and thugs. The 2024 election is the final battle, and only he can redeem us from a Mad Max dystopia or, as he said at a conference in Maryland last March, a lawless communist nightmare, open borders, crime ridden, dirty and communist.

If we've learned anything about Trump, it's that, despite all the insulting and comical improvisations, he means what he says. His authoritarian entertainments are authoritarian intentions. Where he had the power and discipline to carry out his intentions, he did so. He decided to appoint Supreme Court justices to eliminate abortion rights, and he did so. He decided to erase the line between facts and lies, and he did so. He set out to challenge the effectiveness of elections and, for millions, he succeeded. He set out to deepen the divisions in an already fractured nation and, by all accounts, he succeeded to his benefit.

In his first term he threatened the stability of international alliances, like NATO, and in a second term he could easily destroy them. Putin would be happy. During his first term, Trump routinely appointed mediocre people who, at least in some cases, ultimately put allegiance to the country ahead of allegiance to the president and stood in the way of full-blown disaster; in a second term, Trump promised to appoint hardline loyalists determined to carry out his agenda of vengeance. During his first term, Trump ridiculed journalists as enemies of the people; in a second term, he could deploy the powers of the IRS and Justice Department to punish them. His apparent fascination with violence could easily turn into a resort to violence. During his first term, Trump loudly asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other officials why protesters couldn't be shot in the legs or something. And did anyone forget the tweet, circa 2020, When the looting starts, the shooting starts. THANKS!? He proposed the same remedy for migrants crossing the border.

Trump's blatant disregard for African-Americans, Latinos, Muslims, Jews, women, the disabled, and people from shithole countries is a known fact. In the wake of Memorial Day, it is also worth remembering his contempt for members of the armed forces. He's not a war hero, he said of John McCain, who served as a Navy officer and was a prisoner of war for more than five years in North Vietnam. He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people who haven't been captured. After learning that Gen. Mark Milley, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had attempted to assuage Beijing's concerns about U.S. military intentions, Trump tweeted: “This is such an egregious act that in the past, the punishment could have been applied. it's death !

In short, understanding what a second Trump term would mean for all Americans depends little on the verdict in People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump. American democracy, any democracy, is inherently fragile, and even the most cursory assessment of Trump's rhetoric, actions and intentions makes it clear that the November election is a matter of urgency. Returning an unstable and malevolent authoritarian to the White House risks damaging American democracy in ways that would likely take decades to repair. This is not the only issue on the agenda, but these are the issues.

