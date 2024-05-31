Donald Trump guilty on all counts in secret trial, New York jury rules | Donald Trump News





Former US President Donald Trump has been found guilty in a historic criminal trial, a decision that could upend the 2024 election campaign.

He became the first American president, past or present, to be indicted and convicted of a crime.

A New York City jury delivered its verdict Thursday afternoon after a seven-week trial and found Trump guilty of all 34 counts he faced.

Prosecutors had called nearly two dozen witnesses, and after closing arguments ended Tuesday, the jury took two days to reach its verdict.

Today, a jury found Donald J. Trump GUILTY on ALL 34 counts.

Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) May 30, 2024

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Prosecutors argued that Trump tried to hide the payment in an effort to improve his chances in the race, which he ultimately won.

The former Republican president, who faces outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden in the November election, had pleaded not guilty.

He now faces a prison sentence of up to four years on each charge, although court observers say he is unlikely to receive a prison sentence as opposed to probation or works of general interest.

Following Thursday's proceedings, a sentencing date was set for July 11, at the request of defense attorney Todd Blanche. That hearing will take place four days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin, where Trump is expected to be officially recognized as the party's nominee for president.

Outside the courtroom, Trump briefly addressed reporters, saying, “This was a disgraceful, rigged trial. The real verdict will be on November 5, that of the people. And they know what happened here.

He also hinted at a much-anticipated appeal, reiterating that he is a very innocent man.

We will fight for our constitution. It's far from over. Thank you very much, he said, quickly turning around and leaving.

Meanwhile, reporters shouted questions as he walked away: Why should voters vote for a convicted felon?

Are you going to give up?

A protester outside Manhattan Criminal Court holds a sign announcing the guilty verdict on May 30. [Mike Segar/Reuters]

Before the verdict

Tensions were high in the courtroom before the jury's decision. Moments before the jury announced its verdict, Judge Juan Merchan appeared ready to end the day's closed-door deliberations, announcing the close of deliberations at 4:30 p.m. local time.

But at 4:20 p.m., a jury note arrived, announcing the impending verdict and requesting an additional 30 minutes to complete the forms.

A silence fell over the room. Judge Merchan warned the courtroom against any outbursts. In the audience were District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who announced the 34-count indictment against Trump on April 4, 2023, as well as Trump supporters, including his son Eric.

As the guilty verdict was read, court observers noted that Trump appeared impassive, his eyes downcast.

But before the proceedings ended, Blanche, the defense attorney, made a last-ditch effort to overturn the verdict, citing what he called problems with key testimony from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

We are asking for a judgment of acquittal, Blanche told Judge Merchan. There is no basis and no way for this jury to reach a verdict without accepting Michael Cohen's testimony.

The judge, however, quickly denied the motion, and with that, he thanked the jurors and ended the proceedings. You are excused with the gratitude of the court, Merchan told the 12 members of the jury.

The New York case was one of four criminal charges Trump faced. He will probably be the only one to be tried before the November elections.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wait outside Manhattan Criminal Court to hear the verdict on May 30. [Cheney Orr/Reuters]

In anticipation of the elections

Melanie Sloan, a former prosecutor and government ethics expert, told Al Jazeera that the guilty verdict risks driving a wedge between Trump and more moderate constituencies.

He knows it's a political problem. He knows there are plenty of Americans who might be willing to put up with a lot from Mr. Trump, but convicted by a 12-person jury? That could be a bridge too far for independent voters who are hesitant about Donald Trump, she said.

They may have liked his economic policies, but they don't like all the drama.

Sloan also rejected the idea that the trial was orchestrated by members of the Biden administration, which Trump suggested as he left the court.

How can President Biden be behind this? This is a state court. President Biden did not name this judge or this prosecutor. He literally has no role in the legal proceedings.

But Al Jazeera correspondent John Hendren stressed that Trump's base will nevertheless see political motivations behind the conviction and that they could be galvanized by Thursday's decision.

Interestingly, so far, nothing has really tainted his appeal with his die-hard supporters, he said.

With each of the 91 charges he faces in each of the four cases, his popularity has actually increased among Republicans. So it did him no harm among them. What is likely to happen, however, is that there will likely be people in the middle who might see things differently.

An NYPD officer separates Trump supporters from a protester outside Manhattan Criminal Court during jury deliberations on May 30. [Cheney Orr/Reuters]

Divided reactions

Still, Republicans rallied to support Trump in the wake of the verdict, raising questions about the decision and its political implications.

Today is a shameful day in American history, Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said in a statement.

Like the defense team, Johnson questioned whether the testimony of Cohen, a disbarred lawyer and former member of Trump's inner circle, should have been allowed in court.

Cohen himself was convicted in 2018 of secret payment charges and sentenced to prison. But given his closeness to Trump during the 2016 election and his involvement in the secret deal, prosecutors were counting on him to reveal the inner workings of Trump's finances.

Democrats cheered by convicting the opposing party leader on ridiculous charges, based on the testimony of a disbarred and convicted felon, Johnson said. This was a purely political and not a legal exercise.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., responded by calling the verdict proof of America's decline.

Democrats have succeeded in their years-long attempt to turn America into a third-world black hole, he wrote on social media, using an expletive. He called on voters to support his father: November 5 is our last chance to save him.

Members of the Biden campaign also used the verdict to rally voters, highlighting the decision in the context of the election.

Today in New York, we saw that no one is above the law, campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people are facing a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: through the ballot box.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg holds a news conference on May 30, after the verdict is read. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Bragg speaks after verdict

But the verdict sparked reactions beyond Washington, D.C., and even had repercussions on the stock market.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, a company in which Trump is the majority shareholder, fell 14% immediately after the decision. The company went public last March.

Cohen, whose testimony proved crucial to the prosecution, also weighed in on social media, sharing a photo of a television screen showing MSNBC broadcasting the Thursday news.

Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law, he wrote. Even though it was a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth still matters.

A little more than two hours after the verdict was read, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg gave a news conference, acknowledging the contributions of the 12 jurors and six alternates in the case.

Jurors fulfill a fundamental civic duty. Their service is literally the cornerstone of our justice system, he said.

He noted that the New Yorkers on the jury heard lengthy testimony from 22 witnesses and examined documents ranging from checks to accounting ledgers.

The 12 regular jurors are committed to making a decision based solely on the evidence and the law, and the evidence and the law alone. Their deliberations led them to a unanimous conclusion, beyond a reasonable doubt, that this defendant, Donald J. Trump, is guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, in order to conceal a scheme to corrupt the 2016 elections.

And although this defendant is unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today in this verdict the same way as every other case that passes through the courtroom doors: by following the facts and the law and doing so without fear or favor.

Bragg declined to answer reporters' questions about whether prosecutors would pursue a prison sentence. He also defended his decision to take the case to court: I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/30/new-york-jury-finds-donald-trump-guilty-in-new-york-hush-money-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos