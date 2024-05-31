BGT fans spot the moment Amanda Holden revealed she didn't like her own Golden Buzzer act





BRITAINS Got Talent fans think they spotted the moment Amanda Holden turned on her golden buzzer act. During tonight's semi-final, Japanese artist Nabe, who uses his hair The impressions returned to the stage and Amanda didn't seem as smitten as the first time she saw him. 7 Amanda Holden was seen making a face while Nabe performed 7 The judge didn't look very impressed with her Golden Buzzer act. 7 Nabe made a series of impressions regarding his hair In fact, at one point she could be seen making a face while chatting with Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon, as her act continued. Those watching at home recorded his reaction and asked X to comment on it. One person wrote: Amanda looks like she really regrets hitting the Golden Buzzer. While another commented: Simon was happier than Amanda, what a surprise. And someone else said: Amanda, you better start smiling, you're the one who brought him here. During his performance, Nabe did impressions of Ant, Boris Johnson and Batman, to name a few. Although her face seems to say otherwise, Amanda tried to stay positive in her comments for her second issue of Golden Buzzer. She told him: “During the auditions, I couldn't wait for my family to see which golden buzzer I had pressed because that's not normally why I would press a golden buzzer. Amanda Holden steals the show in a daring gold dress “I didn't know what you were going to get out of hair for this audition, I didn't know if you had anywhere left to go, but you did and you smashed it. I liked it. It was so stupid.” She then asked Bruno what he was thinking and he admitted he didn't really understand, as the audience booed him. Simon Cowell told him: It's so weird what you're doing. That's crazy. I don't think the last one worked because I don't think anyone watching TV right now would say Marge Simpson. But like Bruno said, only on this show. Nabe previously said his goal was to “make people around the world smile.” 7 Amanda was chatting with Alesha and Bruno during her appearance 7 Amanda definitely didn't look as happy as the first time. 7 At another time he was Boris Johnson Credit: Rex 7 At one point, Nabe pretended to be an ant. Credit: Rex BGT's Best Golden Buzzer Moments BGT has given out many Golden Buzzers over the years, do you remember some of the most famous ones Loren Allred – Loren Allred, 32, from Brooklyn, New York, flew to London to audition after recording vocals for The Greatest Showman. The stunning singer received a standing ovation and a Golden Buzzer from the judges as she delivered a moving rendition of Never Enough from the popular film. Loren took the stage and revealed to the judges that they would have heard her voice many times before this moment. “I was hired to record the vocals for The Greatest Showman to guide the actors on how to sing the songs,” she explained. Loren then revealed that actress Rebecca Ferguson was so stunned by her singing that she decided to let her voice be heard in the film. “So she lip synced,” Loren said.

